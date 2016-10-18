Makabayan bloc backs rejection of Paris accord on climate change

THE seven-member Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives backs the rejection of the Paris climate-change accord, describing it as an injustice to nations that suffer the consequences of big-time pollution by the United States, China, Japan, Russia, India and other countries.

In sponsoring House Resolution (HR) 103, which expresses the concurrence of the Lower House with the position of President Duterte rejecting the Paris climate-change accord and calling for its nonratification, Party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate of Bayan Muna said in his sponsorship speech, delivered by Party-list Rep. Emmi de Jesus of Gabriela, that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) was a huge failure.

The Makabayan bloc also filed HR 18, that called for a moratorium on the construction or expansion of coal-fired power-plant projects, which President Duterte supports and hopes that “will be able to strike a better balance between adequately addressing legitimate environmental concerns while pursuing national industrialization to improve the lives of our people.”

“Our concurrence to the nonratification of the Paris climate accord is not a denial of the immediacy of addressing the pressing issue of the climate crisis. This resolution was filed in demand for climate justice, and a truly binding agreement that would sufficiently address climate change,” Zarate said.





“We must resist the plunder of our lands in resources to protect our patrimony from the clutches of big polluter countries. Let us support the people’s resistance versus corporate greed’s relentless burning of fossil fuels. Let us protect our forest from deforestation, and prevent the pollution of our rivers and seas. There is a growing call for these people and nations with initiatives to uphold climate justice—exemplary countries and communities leading the struggle for a climate-safe future. Let us be part of this. Let us demand climate justice,” he added.

Zarate said it is but right for the country to criticize the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDC) of COP parties, since they are voluntary and subject to the different conditions by committing parties.

“Even in the best case scenario that countries will adhere to its promise, this will still fall short on keeping the global temperature below 2 degrees. Some look at the Paris Agreement rosily, but in truth, what we have is negotiated failure that ignored sound science, human rights and justice,” he added.

The COP21 deal was “dead on arrival” in Paris, the Bayan Muna lawmaker argued, and the conspirators for this meaningless accord “were the top polluter countries that have blatantly imposed their will on the other 190 country members of the conference. It has failed to come up with a climate agreement that will effectively cut the emissions of polluter countries and their corporations around the globe.”

Zarate added, “Foremost, COP21 failed to ensure a binding, obligatory, quantifying and drastic GHG [greenhouse-gas] cutbacks to reach the 1.5-degree target to avert a catastrophic climate shift. This 1.5 degree target is the minimum so that we mankind can still thrive on this planet. Second, it has failed to make top polluter countries and the multinational fossil-fuel corporations accountable. Additionally, the $1.75-trillion Military Industrial Complex (MIC), which is next to the power industry in GHG emissions, is not included in the sectors that must urgently comply for carbon cuts and is, in fact, not mentioned at all throughout the draft agreement.”

“We believe that the COP 21 has failed us, failed the people of the world, in negotiating for a climate agreement that would step on the brakes before we find ourselves in a catastrophic climate shift… Beyond the Paris Agreement, there are various nations, frontline communities and people’s movement that are resisting plunder and ‘CO2lonialism’ to keep humanity and the entire planet safe. Costa Rica has legislated a moratorium on fossil-fuel exploration and mineral extraction in their country. The island-nation of Kiribati has proposed a global moratorium on coal. The Ogoni people of Nigeria have successfully kept oil companies out of their lands for years,” Zarate also said.