Ma in Indonesia shows ‘explosive’ net sales growth

In a testament to the rising consumer potential of the world’s No. 6 emerging market, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has tapped for guidance the king of Chinese e-commerce: Jack Ma.

Jokowi, as Indonesia’s leader is known, further intensified the buzz surrounding his country’s $2-billion e-commerce market with a stop at Jakarta’s sprawling Mangga Dua bazaar last month, buying an iPad from a store belonging to Web retail giant Bhinneka.com.

Indonesia has an e-commerce market that McKinsey & Co. says can be one of the fastest-growing in the world, part of a digital economy adding $150 billion a year to GDP by 2025. All the more reason for Widodo to turn to Ma, founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., to advise his administration on how to supercharge online retailing in the country.

“It does have that potential and I think that part of it boils down to also Indonesia, as a culture, being incredibly consumptive,” said Adrian Li, managing partner of Convergence Ventures, which backs early-stage tech start-ups in Indonesia. “By some estimates, for example, you’ve seen Indonesia and the adoption of e-commerce grow even faster than some of the peers in China.”





Indonesia’s urban consuming class—individuals with disposable income of more than $10 a day—is growing by about 5 million a year to reach 86 million by 2020 amid rapidly expanding access to the Internet, according to McKinsey. Online sales could reach 7 percent to 8 percent of the total retail market by 2020 from about 1 percent currently, it estimates. The central bank projects e-commerce transactions will almost double to $4.6 billion this year.

‘Explosive growth’

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy with a population of 255 million is experiencing “explosive growth,” said Ali Potia, a Singapore-based partner with McKinsey and head of the company’s Asia Consumer Insights Center. The value of e-commerce could increase by as much as $15 billion over the next three years alone, the company estimates.

Jokowi turned to Alibaba’s Ma after touring the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, in early September. He told his ministers last week that Indonesia could become the biggest digital economy in Southeast Asia and he is “ordering that implementation be accelerated because if it’s done not immediately, then we will be left behind.”

Ma has already established a foothold in Indonesia, where 100 million people are hooked up to the Internet—a figure growing at a rate of more than 10 percent a year—and 40 percent of mobile users have a smartphone. Alibaba made its biggest overseas acquisition in April with a $1-billion investment in the online emporium Lazada Group SA, which is based in Singapore and sells clothes and electronics in six Southeast Asian nations.

Online retailing

Go-Jek is another example of the transformative nature of e-commerce. Starting out as a ride-hailing app, it now offers vendor-to-door delivery of everything from concert and movie tickets to massages and even pedicures and cream baths via its “Go-Glam” button.

“If you look at where Go-Jek is today—bear in mind this is a company that’s less than 3-years-old—the number of deliveries and transactions it’s able to do per month, that’s also significant,” said Convergence Ventures’ Li. “Again, it’s on a par with some of the fastest-growing start-ups you’ve seen in China.”

Unlike the US, Li added, and similar to China about a decade ago, traditional retailers in Indonesia don’t have a national footprint where people in smaller cities can purchase the types of goods and services others can buy in the major metropolitan areas of Jakarta or Surabaya.

Infra challenge

“With the penetration of e-commerce, they now are able to buy those things,” he said. “Increasingly, we see with large branded retailers coming online—Alibaba purchasing Lazada, Matahari Mall, JD.com—people become more and more comfortable with transacting online. There is less and less of a trust issue.”

Still, challenges remain, particularly with infrastructure. The archipelago of more than 17,000 islands lacks reliable electricity supply and warehousing facilities, while poor road, rail and air networks hamper transportation, driving up costs and delaying delivery of goods and services. Widodo has made infrastructure investment key to his economic program, as he seeks to boost growth to 7 percent during his term. The government is forecasting expansion of about 5 percent for this year.

E-commerce growth is also restricted because of low credit-card and technology usage. Internet penetration in 2015 was just 34 percent, according to McKinsey.

“E-commerce operators in Indonesia will need to sharpen their focus on building sustainable, cost efficient operations that have a clear path to profitability,” McKinsey’s Potia said. “This will require other parts of the ecosystem—such as logistics, payments, mobile Internet—to keep up, as well.”