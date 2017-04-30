LTO collected P22.2B in various fees last year

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has surpassed its target and collection for 2016 by P1 billion, contributing a total of P22.2 billion to government coffers.

LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar C. Galvante said the agency issued more than 5.8 million driver’s license and permits in 2016, representing an increase of 4.44 percent, or 249,686, during the same period the year prior.

Registration of motor vehicles for 2016 reached 9.2 million compared to previous year of 8.7 million.

The LTO, likewise, apprehended 588,676 drivers who violated various traffic rules and regulations and collected fines in the amount of P971.1 million, or 5 percent higher compared to 2015’s P924 million.

To streamline the registration process, Galvante said, the agency is already considering the decentralization of the initial registration of brand new and other motor vehicles by authorizing district and extension offices to process them.

It, likewise, formulated a do-it-yourself sales reporting, which allows dealers to upload their sales in the LTO’s information-technology system to do away with the bulk registration.

The LTO cut down the processing time for driver’s license transactions by almost half. From more than one hour to 30 minutes.

At the same time, additional Driver’s License Renewal Offices were set up in various malls in Metro Manila, which are open from Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in order to cater to clients who are unable to renew their license during the regular operating hour of the licensing office and to accommodate those clients who are working from Monday to Friday.

In the fight against corruption, 40 employees were charged administratively for illegal activities. Nine were dismissed from the service; six were suspended while the rest are awaiting resolution of their cases.