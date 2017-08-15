LTFRB suspends Uber for 1 month

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ordered on late Monday the suspension of the transport network company Uber for accepting new drivers despite being directed by the regulator to stop accrediting new peers.

According to the directive, Uber’s operations, and that of its driver peers — an astounding fleet of 66,000 transport network vehicle services (TNVS) — will be suspended starting tonight .

“While the board commiserates with the plight of the respondent’s affected TNVS peers, after a through and painstaking deliberation the board is constrained to impose the penalty of one month suspension on the accreditation of the respondent Uber Systems Inc. and is hereby ordered to cease and desist its operations of their online booking application during the period of suspension,” the order dated Aug. 14 read.

The order noted how Uber admitted to activating new drivers despite an earlier order prohibiting transport network companies from accepting new peers, pending another issue relating to their legality.

The ban started on July 26. And Uber, according to the order, activated three new peers on July 27.

It listed the new partners as those with plate numbers: WQY 132, YZ 6788, and VJ 6600.

Currently, there are about a million active Uber users in the Metro Manila and Metro Cebu. It has about 66,000 partners in the system, but only 30,000 are active. To make things more complicated, 60 percent of these 30,000 active drivers are operating part-time.

“Likewise the board shall hold the responded responsible for all its accredited colorum TNVS apprehended during the period of suspension should it be discovered that they are accepting passengers using their mobile application,” the order read.

Uber was fined by the regulator P5 million earlier for activating new drivers despite a moratorium on the issuance of franchises for TNVS.

“The board strongly recommends to the respondent to extend financial assistance to its peer-operators during the period of suspension as a form of good faith as their accredited peer operators would not have suffered the current predicament were it not for the predatory actions of the respondent,” the order read.

For its part, Uber said it will exhaust all means to rectify this order.