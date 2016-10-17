LRT speed to increase to 60 kph in Q3 of 2017

RAILWAY operator Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) is moving to increase the speed of the oldest overhead train system in Metro Manila from 40 kilometers per hour (kph) to 60 kph by the third quarter next year.

This, documents showed, will be made possible with the completion of the 26.5-kilometer rail-replacement program for the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT 1) by September 2017.

The project covers 21 km of rail tracks on the northbound route and 5 km on the southbound route. These replacements will be the final phase to complete the overall rehabilitation of the LRT 1’s tracks system.

The Light Rail Transit Authority, the previous operator of the train system, completed the first phase of rail replacements along the southbound route in December 2015 on top of the 8 km already replaced in previous years. The replaced rails will also increase the lifespan of the light rail vehicles (LRVs), avoid wear and tear of the rolling stock, and ensure the reliability of the whole train system.





“This is equivalent to adding up to four to seven trains in theory, depending on headway assumptions,” the document read.

Besides this, the private company—controlled by Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Ayala Corp.—is gearing toward the further augmentation of the capacity of the railway system.

In more than a year since it took over the train line, the company was able to increase the number of available train cars from 77 to 92 coaches, or an 18-percent increase, from when it started to operate

the system.

“With minimal spare, engineering was able to reverse this declining trend and bring it up to 92 LRVs,” the document read.

LRMC is embarking on a multibillion-peso project to rehabilitate and improve the current state of the 31-year-old rail line.

It is also set to extend the line to Bacoor, Cavite. Targeted for completion in about four years after the delivery of right-of-way, the 11.7- km Cavite Extension will connect into the existing system immediately south of the Baclaran Station and run in a southerly direction to Niyog, Cavite.

It will consist of elevated guideways throughout the majority of the alignment, except for the guideway section at Zapote, which will be located at grade.

Eight new stations will be provided with three intermodal facilities across Pasay City, Parañaque City, Las Piñas City and Cavite. The new stations are Aseana, MIA, Asia World, Ninoy Aquino, Dr. Santos, Las Piñas, Zapote and Niyog.

The intermodal facilities shall be at Dr. Santos, Zapote and Niyog.

The commercial speed of the Cavite Extension will be 60 kilometer per hour. The horizontal alignment shall be designed for a train speed of 80 kilometers per hour for the mainline track; 60 km/h through stations; and 30 km/h for secondary and depot tracks.

The new stations will be accessible to and from nearby community facilities, such as shops, schools, stadium, park, etc., and be located to suit passenger flow routes from residential areas.

Pedestrian access to all new stations will be direct, safe and easy. Details, such as lighting to distinguish access points, pedestrian cross striping and curb cuts for handicapped access, will be provided.

The private company holds the concession for the operations, maintenance and the extension of the train line. It signed the agreement with the government in October 2014. The company will operate and maintain the oldest train system in the Philippines for 32 years.