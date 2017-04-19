LRMC signs P980-million deal with First Balfour for repair of LRT 1

TRAIN operator Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) has signed a P980-million agreement with construction firm First Balfour for the structural restoration of parapets, faulty concrete and the repair of river bridges of the Light Rail Transit Line 1.

So far it is the largest single contract awarded for the existing line to date and a major component towards enhanced passenger safety, LRMC President and CEO Rogelio L. Singson said on Wednesday.

“This project is a priority for us given that it concerns the safety of our passengers,” he said.

The parapets, the low protective wall along the edge of the LRT 1 railway, were constructed 36 years ago and have shown wear and tear over the recent decade.

“While we have been working toward powering up more trains, replacing the tracks and improving the environment of the stations, the structural integrity of all LRT 1 stations is our prime concern and responsibility,” Singson said.

In 2005 First Balfour did the power supply and electrical works for the train line’s capacity- expansion project. It also completed the design-and-build contract of the LRT 1 North Extension project, through a joint venture with David Mendoza Consunji Incorporated.

The structural-restoration project, aimed at enhancing the safety and overall riding experience in the train line, will be completed in two years. It will complement the ongoing improvements implemented by the LRMC in LRT 1 trains and all 20 stations.

The LRMC is gearing up for the groundbreaking of the multibillion-peso extension of the oldest overhead railway line in Southeast Asia, slated for sometime this quarter.

The group was initially looking at scheduling the groundbreaking ceremony sometime in February or March.

Targeted for completion in about four years after the delivery of right-of-way, the 11.7-kilometer Cavite Extension will connect into the existing system immediately south of the Baclaran Station and run in a generally southerly direction to Niyog, Cavite.

It will consist of elevated guideways throughout the majority of the alignment, except for the guideway section at Zapote, which will be located at grade.

Eight new stations will be provided with three intermodal facilities across Pasay City, Parañaque City, Las Piñas City and Cavite. The new stations are Aseana, MIA, Asia World, Ninoy Aquino, Dr. Santos, Las Piñas, Zapote and Niyog. The intermodal facilities shall be located at Dr. Santos, Zapote and Niyog.

The new stations will be accessible to and from nearby community facilities such as shops, schools, stadiums, parks and located to suit passenger-flow routes from residential areas.

Pedestrian access to all new stations will be direct, safe and easy. Details, such as lighting to distinguish access points, pedestrian-cross striping and curb cuts for handicapped access will be provided.

The LRMC is a joint venture led by Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Ayala Corp.