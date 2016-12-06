Low food prices to temper 2017 inflation

By Cai U. Ordinario & Bianca Cuaresma

Despite the increase in inflation in November, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said it expects food prices to remain low next year.

Neda Director General and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said this will be the case, particularly after the quantitative restriction (QR) on rice is lifted in June 2017.

Pernia said the lifting of the QR on rice imports by July 2017 is expected to decrease prices of well-milled rice by P7 and farm gate price by P5.

“Overall, we expect the full-year inflation for 2016 to be well within the government’s inflation target band of 2 percent to 4 percent. The overall balance of risks is tilted on the upside, with supply-side factors as the main contributor to price adjustments,” he said.

In November the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said inflation was at 2.5 percent, the highest since February 2015, when inflation was also at 2.5 percent.

Inflation in October was at 2.3 percent, while inflation in November 2015 was only at 1.1 percent.

The PSA said this was largely due to higher prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; and transport.

“The increase in inflation can be attributed to the increase in domestic prices of petrol products, which comprise the bulk of the non-food commodity basket usually purchased by the average Filipino household,” Pernia said.

Nonfood inflation increased due to the uptick of prices in all major nonfood items, such as housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (1.3 percent from 0.9 percent), and transport (0.5 percent from 0.2 percent).

Meanwhile, food inflation remained unchanged in November 2016 at 3.5 percent, with rice prices breaking its five-month long increasing trend and corn prices continuing in its downward trend since August.

“The decrease in rice prices signals the recovery of the rice sector from the devastation of Typhoons Karen and Lawin. We must foster technological advances in agriculture to decrease the susceptibility of our crops to natural calamities,” Pernia added.

Inflation in Metro Manila decelerated to 2 percent in November 2016. It was pegged at 2.1 percent last month and 1 percent in November 2015.

The heavily weighted food and nonalcoholic beverages index posted slower annual increase with the index for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; and transport registering negative annual rates. The November inflation is the highest growth of prices in the country since December 2014, when it hit 2.7 percent. It is also higher than the given forecast range of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Amando Tetangco, Jr. for the period.

About a week ago, the BSP governor said their forecast suggests that November inflation could settle within the 1.6-percent to 2.4-percent range.

“While higher than in October and slightly above the upper-end of our forecast range for the month, the November figure brings year-to-date average to 1.7 percent, still slightly below the lower bound of the NG target range of 2 percent to 4 percent,” Tetangco told reporters.

Weak peso

The BSP said it does not need to worry about the recent movements of the local currency, as its ability to affect the overall inflation has declined through the years.

In an Investor Relations Office (IRO) Investor Conference Call on Tuesday, BSP Managing Director Francisco Dakila Jr. said despite the peso’s weakness recently, the impact of the peso to the country’s inflation has gone down through the years.

“What we’ve seen is the pass-through from the peso to inflation has gone down considerably through the years with inflation targeting,” Dakila said.

“So the central bank does not have to really worry about the implications of recent developments on the peso on achievement of the inflation target range. The prospect is that for both 2017 to 2018, inflation will revert close to the inflation target band,” he added.

The local currency has seen considerable weakness in recent weeks, following the confluence of local and international developments. In November the peso neared the P50 territory and has hit several eight-year lows.

On Tuesday data from the PDS Group showed the peso hit 49.601 to a dollar. This is higher than the 49.69 to a dollar in the previous day’s trade. The total traded volume on Tuesday hit $400.8 million, higher than the $334.4 million on Monday.

Dakila also said the depreciating peso has “countervailing effects” that would benefit the local economy.

“It actually supports the exports sector. Second, we do have sizable number of families that are dependent on remittances. That will be a support to consumption of overseas Filipino families,” he said.

The BSP official also said the peso volatility is not out of line with other regional currencies, as well as the volatility seen in the previous year.

“We see the peso has experienced some volatility lately along with other currencies in the region. But if you were to look at the year-to-date movement of the currency, we see that as of December 5, the peso has depreciated by 5.3 percent. The comparable movement last year was 5.1 percent,” Dakila said.