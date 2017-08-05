Lopez hails role of BPO in changing people’s lives

Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez stressed the important role the business-process outsourcing (BPO) industry plays in today’s world, particularly in the Philippines, where BPO is considered as one of the top industries that is constantly providing job opportunities.

Speaking during the inauguration of VXI Panorama, VXI Philippines’s biggest site nationwide, Lopez pointed out that the BPO industry helps improve people’s outlook in life. “It’s about changing people’s lives and giving hope to our countrymen,” Lopez said.

Lopez addressed the crowd gathered on the ninth floor of the Panorama TechnoCenter Building in Quezon City shortly after watching VXI Philippines’s first Passion For People video, which featured employees who were able to triumph in the face of difficult odds primarily through the opportunity provided by VXI. The video, according to Lopez, gave him goose bumps.

In his keynote speech, Lopez praised VXI’s efforts to provide work opportunities and help people improve their quality of life. “Your company is doing something different,” Lopez said. “I like the way you hire people. You hire based on attitude. I believe in that,” he added.

Lopez, joined by several guests including Rep. Vincent Crisologo, and Councilors Anthony Peter Crisologo, Ivy Xenia Lagman and Elizabeth Delarmente, congratulated VXI for its success. After inaugurating its new North Edsa home, VXI Philippines’s attention now shifts toward making its Subic site operational during the first quarter of 2018. “It’s really an inspiring milestone. I’m always amazed seeing companies grow,” Lopez said.

Philippine Country Manager and Executive Vice President Jared Morrison pointed out during his welcome address that VXI Panorama represents the “continued extreme level of confidence” the company is experiencing in the recent years. Morrison also reiterated the company’s commitment to “continue to heavily invest in our employees”.

The inauguration of VXI Panorama mirrors the intention of VXI Philippines to expand not just in Metro Manila but nationwide, highlighted by putting up a site in Clark and opening its third site in Davao. “We’ve opened a third site in Davao. We’re heavily invested in Davao. We love our experience in Davao. And even today with everything that has happened, it is business as usual, and a team of 5,000 employees continues to do great work. We do have a short list of other provincial locations which I am not ready to discuss today,” Morrison added. “I don’t want to tip off our competitors,” Morrison said jokingly.

With Morrison are Eppie Titong (VP for Operations), Jovencito Llanes (VP for Human Resources), Debbie Santos (VP for Talent Acquisition), Prateek Hastir (VP for Global Sales and Marketing) and Deanna Giner (VP for Global Shared Services).

VXI Philippines is the winner of the Best Contact Center and BPO Company of the Year award and one of the finalists in Best Company of the Year and Best Employer of the Year categories at the 11th International ICT Awards.