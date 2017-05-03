Lopez blames ‘business interest’ for CA rejection

By Butch Fernandez & Jonathan L. Mayuga

The Commission on Appointments (CA), voting 16-8 on Wednesday, thumbed down President Duterte’s nomination of environmentalist Regina Paz L. Lopez as secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Facing reporters following her rejection by the lawmakers sitting in the CA, Lopez suggested that Duterte instead take over the DENR in concurrent capacity to confront powerful “business interests” destroying the environment.

“It is the constitutional right of every Filipino to have a clean environment,” she said. “My choice for the [now vacant] DENR post is President Duterte…he has the authority.”

Lopez added: “I can not think of another person for the DENR post… it needs total tapang because you step on business interests.”

She continued to justify her controversial imposition of additional fees on mining companies despite the absence of an enabling law. “What’s wrong setting aside P2 million for people affected by mining operations?”

In parting, the rejected Cabinet nominee also took a dig at the 16 CA members who voted against her confirmation. “If lawmakers are influenced by business interests, that is wrong.”

One of her supporters, Sen. Franklin M. Drilon (LP), told reporters the Liberal Party members sitting in the CA voted for Lopez but fell short of mustering enough votes to confirm her nomination.

“The LP contingent voted as a bloc to confirm her, unfortunately [it was not enough],” Drilon said.

He conceded that Lopez would have to step down and give up the post to another nominee. “She can no longer be reappointed to the same post because the CA rejected the appointment,” the senator said, even as he clarified all is not lost for the rejected Cabinet nominee. “This is not a perpetual disqualification because Lopez can still be appointed to another Cabinet post.”

Apart from Drilon, other CA members who voted for Lopez losing bid for the DENR post were: Sens. Francis N. Pangilinan, Ralph G. Recto, Paolo Benigno A. Aquino IV, Loren B. Legarda, Joseph Victor G. Ejercito and Vicente C. Sotto III, and Rep. Rosenda Ann Ocampo of the Sixth District of Manila.

Lopez, an environmental advocate, is the second Cabinet secretary of Duterte rejectedby the CA after Perfecto R. Yasay Jr. whose appointment as Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs was rejected for lying about his dual citizenship.

The DENR chief is strongly opposed for being strict against mining operations, for ordering suspension and closure orders while ignoring alleged “slap-in-the-wrist” penalties recommended by her own audit teams.

Several companies resent her policy pronouncements to promote social justice, stop environmental degradation and prevent people in mining communities from suffering as “biased against mining industry, lacking due process and an abuse of power and authority”.

The mine audit ordered by Lopez last year subsequently caused the closure and suspension of 28 operating mines for failing environmental standard based on a criteria anchored on social justice.

Aside from the closure and suspension orders, Lopez also canceled 75 Mineral Production Sharing Agreements (MPSAs) whose mining tenement is situated within or near watersheds to protect the country’s water resources.

Days before the CA resumed hearing on May 2, Lopez announced a new policy banning prospective open-pit mining.

‘Rule of law prevailed’

Ronald Recidoro, vice president for legal and policy of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP), said her rejection is not a victory for the mining industry, but a “victory of the rule of law”.

“The Chamber of Mines is thankful to the commission for the speedy resolution of Ms. Lopez’s nomination. This is not the end, but rather the beginning of a new chapter for the mining industry,” Recidoro said.

He said the mining industry would have to work “doubly hard” to uplift the industry.

“We reiterate our commitment to work with the DENR and the next secretary to protect the environment and promote the responsible use of our natural resources,” Recidoro said.

“We can’t really be ecstatic about this. But we remain committed to working with the DENR and the next environment secretary. We look forward to a more harmonious relationship with whoever will be appointed,” he added.

Recidoro also said COMP will ask the next DENR chief to review the policy pronouncements made by Lopez. “If there’s no legal basis, then we will ask for a reversal of

the policy.”

According to Recidoro, the mining industry’s experience with Lopez is not really “a victory but more of a victory of due process”.

“The fight for responsible mining continues even if Lopez has been rejected. In fact, it is a challenge for the industry to work even harder so that there will be no repeat of what happened in the last 10 months,” he said. While miners hailed the decision of the CA, environmental groups expressed dismay over Lopez’s rejection.

In voting for Lopez’s rejection, Jaybee Garganera, national coordinator of Alyansa Tigil Mina (ATM), said the members of the CA panel, headed by Manny D. Pacquiao,

“rejected change”.

Garganera also noted that the endorsement of Duterte and the public’s clamor, as manifested in social media and in a recent survey for the confirmation of Lopez, were “no match” against the lobby of the mining industry.

In a telephone interview, he said Lopez’s rejection is “a tragedy” for the environment, as well as for the rights and welfare of our people.

“Lopez’s rejection is a betrayal of the people, specifically of mining-affected communities who are protecting their lives and livelihoods by resisting destructive large-scale mining,” Garganera said.

He added it was “pretty clear” that the mining industry wanted to block the confirmation of Lopez.

ATM Chairman Ben Molino said people suffering from the ill effects of mining began to see hope when the DENR, under Lopez’s leadership, issued cancellation orders.