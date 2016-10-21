London girds for Brexit after punk, big bang and cool Britannia
London, founded by Romans, reinvented by Dutch traders and enriched by French and Jewish bankers, is facing a potentially damaging test: Can its ability to attract international talent and wealth survive a hard Brexit?
The city of almost 9 million people is the “soft power capital of the world”, creating 235,000 new highly skilled jobs in 2014 and 2015 alone, according to a study the global accounting firm Deloitte published shortly before the referendum on Britain’s membership in the European Union (EU). Executives are drawn from a wider array of countries than any other. Even New York ranked a distant second.
The concern is that a nasty British divorce from the EU and its single market could throw the globalized metropolis into reverse—toward a recent past, when it was the depopulating seat of a lost empire, best known for punk rock, race riots, bad food and crumbling infrastructure. It’s pressing not just on the minds of bankers, but of many who played a role in the city’s revival, from university deans to tech entrepreneurs to Michelin star chefs.
“There is no question that London’s greatness historically was built on migration,” said Jerry White, a historian who has written several books on London. He described the government’s apparent march toward Brexit at any cost as “bizarre”.
Brexit’s proponents say cutting loose from the EU would free London to become a truly global, rather than European hub. And, they say, immigration is precisely what voters were demanding to control when they voted to leave the EU on June 23, and what has driven property prices in central London so high that native Londoners are being driven out.