OVER the weekend, I watched the postgame locker-room speech of Syracuse football Coach Dino Babers after his players upset 17th-ranked Virginia Tech, 31-17.

“Syracuse football’s first-year head coach Dino Babers gave an absolutely incredible speech to his team in the locker room after upsetting No. 19 Virginia Tech, 31-17 on Saturday. He’s given motivational speeches like this before, but this is his latest and it’s really, really, really great.”

I was going to leave a transcription here for you, but it’s a lot more powerful if you watch the video. Babers starts by saying, “People don’t know what we went through. They don’t know about the Kumbaya meetings we had this week. They have no idea. They don’t.”





Then, he ends his speech by shouting, “They didn’t know! They didn’t know! They didn’t know! It’s not their fault! It’s not their fault!”

The video ends with the players chanting, “Whose house? Our house!” over and over with increasing intensity. A few players are sitting on top of the lockers and banging on them, while everyone else jumps up and down.

Now, go run through brick walls and leap tall buildings and do anything you’ve ever wanted to do in life. You got this. I got this. We got this.”

Other coaches in other sports have given locker-room speeches to motivate their players, be it before the game, at halftime, or after the game. The late great North Carolina State Wolfpack basketball coach Jim Valvano gave a great speech though it wasn’t in the locker room, it was at the inaugural ESPY awards.

The web site Complex Sports has an article, “The Greatest Motivational Speeches in Sports History:” With cancer ravaging his body, former NC State men’s basketball Coach Jimmy Valvano was determined to make one last stand to the public, delivering a speech at the inaugural ESPY Awards that would come to define his legacy.

During his speech, Valvano candidly explained the consequences of his illness, but still bravely rallied support for his cause, and remained adamant that no one give up hope. “I just got one last thing,” he said. “I urge all of you, all of you, to enjoy your life, the precious moments you have.” And on a closing note, Valvano famously expressed, “Cancer can take away all my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart and it cannot touch my soul. And those three things are going to carry on forever.”

Valvano would succumb to cancer on April 28, 1993. However, the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research lives on to carry his name.

Training, workouts and practices can only do so much, but the mental toughness and motivation to overcome adversity, tribulation, halftime and series deficits to win it all defines and validate an athlete’s career.

Coaches as motivators add another dimension to the job of a coach. They are expected to have technical knowledge that they will use to form the proper combinations and rotation. But more than these, coaches are expected to bring out the best from the people they have, the material made available to them. And getting the best from people involves talking to one’s athlete and getting to know in the best possible way the character of the raw material given to the coach. It’s up to the coach to make the best with what he has, make adjustments and make his athletes believe that, despite their limitations and the odds stacked against them, they can still give their opponents a good solid game.