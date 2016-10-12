Local bank gets ‘green’ aircon system from Concepcion-Carrier, DENR program

THE Concepcion-Carrier Air-Conditioning Co., in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), recently completed the installation of new, energy-efficient chillers in one of the largest banks in the Philippines, a beneficiary of the Philippine Chiller Energy Efficiency Project (PCEEP).

The PCEEP aims to encourage establishments in both private and public sectors to replace their old and inefficient chillers with environment-responsible and more energy-efficient ones by giving them a subsidy equivalent to 15 percent of the total cost of new chillers. This most recent project of Carrier received an estimated subsidy of P3 million to replace two old chillers that have been in use for more than three decades now.

With assistance from the World Bank and funding from the Global Environment Facility and the Ozone Trust Fund, PCEEP began in 2013, when a five-star hotel in the busy center of Makati was the first outfitted with the Carrier 23XRV Evergreen Chillers with Variable Frequency Drives.

The United Nations Environment Program said buildings consume about 40 percent of global energy and are the largest contributors to global greenhouse-gas emissions.





“In tropical countries like the Philippines, the air-conditioning system, especially the chiller plant, consumes 45 percent of the overall energy that powers an entire building,” said Rajan Komarasu, group director of the Building and Industrial Solutions arm of Concepcion Industrial Corp.

“There are still buildings in the country that operate on older model chillers using chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) as refrigerants, which may be harmful to the ozone layer. Now that there is greater imperative to reduce GHG emissions, environment-sustainable options have become increasingly available in the market. If more buildings would switch to green cooling systems, the resulting impact would be a significant reduction in carbon emissions,” Komarasu adds. “Through the PCEEP, we have enabled major building operators in the country to make that switch.”

Keeping its commitment to mitigate the effects of climate change, Concepcion Industrial Inc. (CIC) launched the Green Footprints Movement, a campaign that aims to encourage individuals and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint. In terms of air-conditioning usage, the campaign recommends that air-conditioners older than ten years be replaced with new units or upgraded to inverter units to help reduce carbon emission. Users are also urged to take advantage of the energy-saving features of air-conditioners and clean the units regularly to maximize energy-efficiency while bringing down carbon emissions.

“As the threats brought about by climate change become more manifest in our daily lives, we believe that these initiatives in the Philippines is only one step towards ensuring a future that is resilient in the face of extreme weather patterns and temperatures,” Komarasu said. “Together with the DENR, we are confident that this project would help the market shift to more energy-efficient cooling technologies that result in long-term energy savings, as well as healthier and more productive environments.”