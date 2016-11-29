Liquidity continues to expand in October

So-called M3, really just cash in circulation readily available to businesses and households, posted accelerated growth in October no matter continued attempts by the monetary authorities to siphon excesses through its weekly term deposit auction program.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Tuesday domestic liquidity, an alternate term for M3, posted double-digit expansion at a slightly faster rate of 12.8 percent, from the revised 12.7-percent growth a month earlier.

A growing cash supply in an economy helps fuel the productive sectors and adds to the nation’s capacity to expand. However, excessively fast cash-supply growth could stoke inflationary fires.

Inflation has consistently undershoot the target for more than a year except in the months after September when it has averaged more than 2 percent. The central bank projects an upward path for consumer prices in the waning months this year through next year, with risks tilted on the upside.

But no matter the strong liquidity growth, the central bank said its rate of expansion remains “manageable” and consistent with the BSP’s outlook for inflation and economic activity.

Moody’s Analytics supported this view, saying the rise in M3 growth should not be a cause for concern now, based on their latest models.

“Rapid growth in money supply is to be expected when the economy is growing quickly. Also, inflation remains fairly low, at 2.3 percent year-on-year, which is toward the lower end of the central bank’s target range. We expect inflation to trend up over the coming months,” Moody’s Analytics economist Jack Chambers told the BusinessMirror.