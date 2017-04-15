Let the players compete

GIVEN that the Philippines plays catch-up with its neighbors in Asia and the Pacific in terms of Internet speeds and reliability, any form of added competition in the market will benefit consumers.

Experts and the antitrust body agree that the constitutional provision equity against foreign players in the telecommunications market should be removed, or amended, in order for “real” competition to flourish in the already competitive sector.

“Removing the foreign-equity provision can help the market. Restriction in ownership can unnecessarily stifle competition in an industry like telecommunications, as investors with fresh capital and technological capabilities are discouraged to enter the market,” Better Broadband Alliance convener Mary Grace Mirandilla-Santos told the BusinessMirror.

Santos, who is also an independent researcher on information and communications technology (ICT) and telecommunications policies, explained that removing or even easing foreign equity will allow more opportunities for investors to come in and compete.

“It could also mean that telecommunications would no longer require a franchise, in effect leveling the playing field, as even smaller players would be allowed to build and operate their own network in any segment of the telecom business or any geographical area, as opposed to getting a nationwide telco franchise,” she added.

Foreign competition needed

For his part, Winthrop Yu, who chairs the Internet Society of the Philippines, said foreign competition will help the country in its drive to be on a par with its counterparts in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Any opening of the telecoms market that will allow more providers at all levels of Internet provisioning would be good for netizens, and may allow the Philippines to finally catch up with its neighbors,” he told the BusinessMirror.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, the Philippines was cited by Akamai Technologies as the nation with the worst broadband connectivity in the region, after falling behind India, which has consistently taken the last spot for the past few years.

The Philippines clocked in an average of 4.5 Mbps speed during the said period, which was a bit faster than the 4.2 Mbps the quarter prior.

Santos added that foreign competition is needed now, given the ongoing digital shift of different industries in the Philippines.

“Modern-day regulation and international best practice do not restrict competition and do not stifle innovation. In the Internet era, a service-based license or registration has simply replaced franchises and certificates of compliance in many countries. Internet should be available to anyone, anytime, anywhere, using any technology,” she said.

The researcher added: “This can only be achieved if our policy and regulatory environment promotes competition, embraces innovation and adapts to the demands of the times.”

Foreign ownership on public utilities, according to the 1987 Constitution, is limited to only 40 percent.

Revise PSA

While a constitutional amendment is far from reality, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) believes there is a much easier way to push competition in the telco market to higher heights.

PCC Commissioner Johannes Benjamin Bernabe explained that an amendment to certain provisions in the 80-year-old Public Service Act (PSA), such as the lifting of the foreign equity cap on certain industries, will help his group to foster competition in the market.

In slightly changing the antiquated law, the legal obstacle on foreign equity may be addressed, as the amendment streamlines the list of activities to be considered public utilities under the Constitution.

“To begin with, the Public Service Act is antiquated. It still refers to certain business activities, such as ice plants and canals, as public services or public utilities. With the current economic and business landscape, it is time to update the list of business activities considered as public utilities,” Bernabe said.

The limitation has been a concrete constraint on the inflow of foreign direct investments in the country and in increasing competition in the market, he added.

“If you look at certain sectors, like telecommunications, one way of promoting a competitive environment is to open fully the market to foreign players. The foreign equity cap unfortunately discourages entry of new foreign players in the sector that provide services to the public,” Bernabe explained.

Improving competition in certain sectors and industries is incorporated in the Duterte administration’s Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022, specifically a chapter on building the framework for a national competition policy, which the one-year-old antitrust agency has drafted together with the National Economic and Development Authority.

Enhancing competition, the primary mandate of the antitrust body, would help improve the quality of goods and services in the market, give consumers more choices and keep prices generally affordable.

Several bills have been filed in both houses of Congress that seek to amend the PSA that will remove certain industries considered as public services and, in effect, lift the ownership limitation imposed on foreign investors.

In the lower chamber, Rep. Joey S. Salceda of Albay filed House Bill 4468 that seeks, among others, to amend the definition of “public services” and “public utilities” in the PSA.

The competition body, Bernabe said, is proposing “to define public utility as a person who operates, manages and controls for public use the following: electricity transmission, electricity distribution, water pipeline distribution systems, gas or petroleum pipeline distribution systems and sewerage systems.”

“So there will be only five public utilities whose foreign ownership will be restricted to 40 percent,” he said.

The industries that would be removed from the PSA’s definition of what constitutes a public service or public utility like telco would still be regulated by a regulatory agency to protect the welfare of consumers, he said.

“In our proposed definition, we say that those business activities that have been delisted from the Public Service Act are considered as business affected with public interest and will continue to be regulated as such by the relevant sector regulators,” Bernabe explained.

He added, “You still want consumers to be protected, ensure that there is adequate access and reasonably priced services, and the services are of a certain quality or standard that will allow reasonable download and upload speeds.”