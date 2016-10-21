Lenovo rolls out Yoga Book in PHL

LENOVO Philippines launched on October 14 the Yoga Book intended to target millennials who love to pursue writing and sketching.

The launch came as Lenovo’s lead over HP in worldwide personal-computer (PC) shipment (excluding tablets) was diminished to the smallest margin since Lenovo took the top position in 2013, according to International Data Corp. (IDC).

“Slower growth in China [where Lenovo has its largest share] has made it more difficult for Lenovo to defend its market lead,” IDC said. “The recent third quarter of 2016 marked Lenovo’s sixth consecutive year-on-year decline in total shipments, trailing other market leaders who have returned to positive growth.”

IDC said Lenovo, nevertheless, “continues to outpace the market and has made strong gains in key markets, like the United States.” “Lenovo is committed to create innovative devices that help today’s shakers and makers create better and achieve more in their daily tasks,” Lenovo Philippines Country General Manager Michael Ngan was quoted in a statement as saying. “The Lenovo Yoga Book is the book of today’s digital-savvy millennial generation.” A thin and light two-in-one tablet, the company said the Yoga Book enables a user to scribble notes and also do a sketch on their artworks using a stylus.





To make writing and sketching enjoyable, Lenovo equipped the Yoga Book with a pen for note-taking, a keyboard for typing and a book user interface (UI) for multitasking.

Lenovo also integrated its watchband hinge to integrate the touch screen and the touch-sensitive surface. The touch screen is made with glass that has a rough, matte feel and finish. It also features an antiglare coating.

The keyboard lacks any physical keys, showing up as a solid white outline on the Yoga Book’s second panel only when it’s needed. While the touch-sensitive surface acts as a keyboard with light-up keys, it also accepts input from a stylus.

A pen allows users to swap in an ink cartridge into the included stylus and take notes on paper. The Yoga Book will automatically copy and digitize notes in real time. Users can organize, merge and share their notes instantly with friends or colleagues. They can even use the included clipboard to “magnetize” papers and keep these in place.

The 9.6-millimeter thick and the 690-gram Yoga Book has two panels that open up and separates from the conventional tablet paradigm. It is equipped with an Android Marshmallow operating system and the latest Intel Atom processor.