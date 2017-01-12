Legislator: Duterte order to dismantle fishpens on Laguna de Bay ignored

HOUSE of Representatives Deputy Minority Leader Lito L. Atienza on Thursday called the attention of President Duterte on the nonimplementation of his order to immediately dismantle all fishpens from the Laguna de Bay by the second week of December last year.

“It’s been almost a month since the President gave the order for the immediate dismantling and clearing of all fishpens and illegal structures from Laguna de Bay. All we are hearing from the Laguna Lake Development Authority right now are alibis for [its] failure. If the LLDA is the President’s only source of information, his directive will go nowhere, because the LLDA is the main culprit. Nothing was done for the past years under the watch of General Manager Neric Acosta,” Atienza said.

Atienza pointed out that the LLDA is the main reason the Laguna de Bay has been overrun by fishpens and illegal structures, leading to its steady degradation.

“The LLDA has allowed the proliferation of these fishpens. These fishpens and the waterlilies clog the Laguna de Bay, and prevent it from serving as a catch basin for the free flow of rainwater. This causes massive flooding in Metro Manila and Southern Tagalog. Moreover, they deprive the small fisherfolk of their livelihood, leaving our fisherfolk the poorest sector of society,” Atienza added.

Atienza, a former three-term Manila mayor and environment secretary, earlier welcomed and expressed full support for Duterte’s directive to dismantle fishpens and illegal structures in the Laguna de Bay. Since he was Manila mayor and until now as a representative, representing the Buhay party-list group, he has consistently advocated the cleaning and clearing not only of Laguna de Bay, but all other bodies of water, such as the Manila Bay, Taal Lake, Lake Buhi, Lake Sebu and the Lake Lanao, among others.

At the same time, Atienza pointed out that, clearly, the LLDA is not giving an accurate picture of the problem. According to the agency’s records, only 13,000 hectares of the Laguna de Bay are occupied by fishpens, or about 12 percent of the lake’s total area of 99,000 hectares.

“The truth is, one quick pass over the lake will give a clear picture—over 60 percent is occupied by fishpens, leaving only a fraction of open water for thousands of fishermen,” Atienza added.

Image Credits: Nonie Reyes