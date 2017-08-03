Lawmakers want DA budget for 2018 hiked to P220 billion

Jovee Marie de la Cruz
In Photo: A tree is surrounded by a vast expanse of green rice fields in this aerial photo over Nueva Ecija, dubbed the “Rice Bowl of the Philippines”. Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said he is banking on Republic Act 8178 as the “saving grace” for the local rice sector, as the law effectively prevents the influx of cheap imported rice to the Philippines.

The chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food on Thursday backed the proposal of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol to allocate P220 billion for the farm sector next year.

This, after the House Committee on Appropriations deferred the consideration of the P60.6-billion budget approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for the agency, as several lawmakers sought for an increase in its allocation.

House Committee on Agriculture and Food Chairman Rep. Jose T. Panganiban Jr. of Anac-IP said he moved to defer the hearing on the DA’s budget until “changes have been made”.

Panganiban said the DBM-proposed 2018 budget of P60 billion was not enough to fund the agency’s priority programs, as it is only one-third of the P220 billion proposed by the DA.

“[P60 billion is] insufficient. We can’t get anywhere with that. I am supporting the P220-billion original budget proposal of the DA,” Panganiban told the BusinessMirror in an interview.

During the DA’s budget hearing,  Party-list Rep. Julieta Cortuna of  A Teacher and Rep. Tom Villarin of Akbayan also backed the budget increase for the DA.

However, Cortuna said a study should be conducted to determine how the DA could better deliver its services to farmers and fishermen.

“The provision of the budget should be accompanied with feasibility studies that will show what [the DA] can deliver,” Cortuna said.

In an interview with reporters, Piñol said the DA is pushing  for a higher budget to support its Easy Access Financing scheme and the construction of more farm-to-market roads (FMRs).

“We actually proposed P50 billion for easy access financing because we are computing a maximum loan amount of P50,000 for a million farmers and fishermen,” Piñol added. The DA chief also disclosed that construction backlog of the department for FMRs is at 13,000 kilometers.

He said the DBM-approved budget for the department’s FMR program next year is only around P6 billion. This, he added, is not enough to eliminate the backlog.

He said that the approved budget will allow the agency to construct only 600 km of FRMs at an average cost of P10 million per km.

Piñol, however, added he would be okay with a budget of P165 billion for 2018.

“At least three-fourths of [our original proposal] will be very, very good for us because we need to sustain our commitments to farmers and fishermen.”

Image Credits: Nonie Reyes

