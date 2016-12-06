Lawmaker eyes special fund for rice farmers

A vice chairman of the House Committee on Economic Affairs on Tuesday called for the creation of a special fund for rice farmers to ensure their survival after the rice-import quota is removed next year.

Rep. Josephine Ramirez-Sato of the Lone District of Occidental Mindoro said in a statement that a special fund is needed to ensure sustainable rice production with the impending lifting of the quantitative restriction (QR) on rice by 2017.

“The revenue to be collected from rice-import tariffs should be used to ensure a healthy rice economy that leans toward helping our farmers cope with the worst-case scenario once the rice quantitative restriction is lifted next year,” Sato said.

She added that concerned government agencies should put in place sufficient safety nets for rice farmers to protect them from the removal of the QR, a nontariff trade barrier.

With the lifting of QR, Sato said resource-poor farmers, particularly rice producers, would not be able compete once imports start to flood the market.

Sato added that she is worried the lifting of the QR on rice would force farmers to shift to planting other crops, or worse, give up farming, which would affect the government’s goal of making the country self-sufficient in rice.

“The unrestricted or unregulated importation of rice would not only affect farmers, but would also slow down agricultural production, affecting the country’s economic growth,” she said.

While the Philippines is a net importer of rice, it is also the eighth-largest rice producer in the world, accounting for 2.8 percent of global rice production, said Sato, citing the 2009 crop production statistics report of the Food and Agriculture Office.

According to Sato, the DA should come up with ways to make the business of rice farming more profitable.

Citing inputs from local farmers in the province, Sato said many rice farmers remain landless and have to cope with the challenges posed by excessive rice importation.

“The government should put in place necessary measures as safety nets in the form of direct support to the farmers, particularly those with small landholdings, such as seed and fertilizer subsidies and free irrigation,” she added.

Occidental Mindoro is one of Mimaropa region’s top rice-producing provinces but, she said, farmers there remain poor because of the high cost of production, such as seeds, fertilizers

and pesticides.