Land-use law to solve housing ills?

THE American dream of owning a home is also the Filipino’s dream.

This is according to Eduardo del Rosario, newly appointed chief of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC). However, owning a home in the Philippines is not

easy, mainly because of the finatncial considerations needed to pay for a home.

Also, there’s the National Land Use Act (Nalua). Del Rosario believes the proposed law threatens the implementation of affordable housing, such as government-sponsored socialized-housing projects.

“It seems the [proposed] Land- Use Act would prevent the conversion of lands for housing needs. This is the emerging sentiment,” del Rosario said. “That is why [the bill] is still being fine-tuned. But we support it because we don’t want land conversion to be abused.”

The HUDCC chief added the government needs a “certain degree of flexibility, especially in places where socialized housing is absolutely necessary”.

Housing needs

ACCORDING to del Rosario, the Philippines has a housing backlog of 6 million units. The figure includes those for about 1.5 million informal-settler families (ISFs).

However, the national government has only been able to build 192,000 housing units on average annually in the past six to seven years, he said.

This is something the Duterte administration would like to change, del Rosario said. The HUDCC is targeting a 30-percent increase in the number of housing units constructed, he added.

This means the government is eyeing to build some 250,000 units between July this year and July 2018. This will also be the annual target for the following years

under the current administration.

Del Rosario hopes that in five years, the government will be able to build 1.5 million to 2 million housing units.

He said the HUDCC will also launch a nationwide housing program, dubbed Balai, or Building a Legacy for the Advancement and Integrity of Filipinos. The program aims to improve government efforts in addressing Filipinos’ housing needs, as well as engage with the private sector.

Del Rosario admits that the housing backlog is huge and the government cannot do it alone. They need to work with the private sector.

Addressing Filipinos’ housing needs is important not only because of Filipinos but also the Philippines’s international commitments.

The Philippines is among the 189 countries who committed to the Global Agenda 2030, or the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in September 2015.

The Global Goals aim, among others, to end poverty and hunger, promote universal health, education for all and lifelong learning, achieve gender equality, sustainable water management, ensure sustainable energy for all, decent work for all, resilient infrastructure and reduce income inequality between and among countries.

The first target under SDG 11—make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable—is ensuring

access for all to adequate, safe and affordable housing and basic services, as well as the “upgrade” of slums.

This is also part of the New Urban Agenda adopted last year by world leaders in Quito, Ecuador. The Philippines, represented by former HUDCC Chairman and Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo, signed the declaration.

Land use

AMID all these plans and programs is the proposed Nalua. The bill has been passed on from Congress to Congress for over two decades.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) had high hopes the Nalua will be passed as far back as 2011, at the tail-end of the Arroyo administration. The proposed bill, however, was placed on the backburner.

The Neda earlier explained the passage of a Nalua will provide the interagency National Land Use Committee (NLUC) a solid authority to set land-use policies and guidelines.

Currently, the NLUC is only backed up by Executive Orders 770 and 770-A, issued on December 1, 2008, and September 30, 2009, respectively.

The Neda also earlier explained that, under the Nalua, the country would be able to declare certain areas for human settlement, agriculture and industrial production, physical infrastructure and environment protection.

The Nalua, in short, will help resolve issues such as overcrowding of cities, low agriculture and industrial production, inadequate infrastructure and environmental degradation. The law can also help resolve various types of land disputes.

However, should the Nalua become a stringent one, del Rosario fears the housing problem will worsen and will “definitely” increase the number of ISFs in Philippine cities, such as Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao. This is mainly due to the rapid urbanization of Philippine cities. Del Rosario said Metro Manila’s urbanization rate is nearly 60 percent every year.

Del Rosario added the rate is still projected to increase and could reach 80 percent annually in three to five years’ time.

“The urbanization rate is almost 60 percent [and at this rate] we will have a problem with housing. This is the reason we are focused on socialized housing, to allow us to adjust to the high urbanization rate in the Metropolis,” del Rosario said. “[This is why we need], more or less, exemptions [in the Nalua] or a threshold. If that threshold is breached, it means we can do some of our flexibilities.”

Passing the Nalua

THE passage of the Nalua was mentioned by President Duterte in his second State of the Nation Address (Sona) in the hope that the bill will finally be passed by Congress.

The bill has also been included in the list of 13 priority bills identified by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council Executive Committee for approval this year.

The HUDCC, for its part, will also be preparing a position paper that, according to del Rosario, will be backed not only by government statistics but also private-sector data.

With only a week after the Sona, there is no assurance Congress will certainly pass the Nalua. But one thing is for sure, the fight for the Nalua will not be painless. The only hope is that the Filipino dream will not be a casualty of this battle.