Land-conversion ban to hike property cost

The plan of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to impose a blanket ban on land conversion was also opposed by Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo, saying this will hurt the homeless.

Robredo and the country’s economic managers signed a petition against the two-year moratorium on land conversion, which was initiated by the departments of Finance, and Budget and Management, and the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

“The proposed blanket two-year ban on land-use conversion will further delay the housing and resettlement processes, which will exacerbate the insurmountable housing backlog that we are working to address,” she said in a statement.

“[The ban] will further delay our efforts in Yolanda-affected and other disaster-stricken areas, since these sites are mostly within agricultural zones,” Robredo added.





The Vice President, who is also chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC), said the ban would drive up the prices of residential lands and, consequently, make low-cost housing less affordable.

According to data from HUDCC, out of the 5.7 million projected housing need by the end of 2016, there are 1,502,336 informal-settler families who need resettlement and 1,811, 338 families, who were victims of natural disasters between 2009 and 2014, who need immediate housing intervention.

“By unnecessarily locking up the land resources for two years, including those that were already identified as suitable for socialized housing, this will make our mission far more difficult in solving the growing problem of homelessness,” Robredo said.

The petition, which was also signed by the country’s economic managers, was transmitted to the Office of the President on Wednesday, according to Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia.

“We are against the ban on land conversion. It’s going to be problematic for infrastructure and also housing,” Pernia told reporters on the sidelines of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Philippine Business Conference and Expo, which kicked off on Wednesday.

“Much of agricultural land in the Philippines is not suitable for crops,” he added.

In an earlier report by the BusinessMirror, the country’s association of real-estate developers has expressed its opposition to the plan of the Department of Agrarian Reform, saying it will aggravate the ballooning housing backlog in the country.

Last month, the DAR said it is crafting an executive order to implement the two-year moratorium on land conversion. The DAR said the directive is aimed at protecting the country’s prime agricultural lands.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said he will not issue any permit for the conversion of agricultural lands into residential and commercial areas.

Piñol made the announcement to assure farmers that there is enough land for agricultural production, especially for rice.

A survey conducted by the government in 2008 found that an average of 9,000 hectares of farmlands devoted to rice all over the country are being converted to other uses or planted with other crops every year.