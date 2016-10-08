Lady Maroons wins

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) overpowered Philippine Coast Guard, 25-10, 25-19, 25-15, on Saturday to post its first win in the Shakey’s V-League Season 13-Reinforced Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Diana Carlos uncorked a match-high 19 points, including 14 on spikes and two on blocks, to help propel the Lady Maroons to their first triumph in two outings in this league using Accel as its official outfitter and Mikasa as official ball.

The win made up for UP’s flat performance last time when it fell to an Alyssa Valdez-led Bureau of Customs, 23-25, 18-25, 22-25, last Monday that quashed the confidence the former gained by placing third in the Collegiate Conference last month.

“This is morale-boosting for us,” said Carlos. The Lady Dolphins fell to their third straight defeat.





Earlier, Instituto Estetico Manila (IEM) turned back Champion Supra, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10, to even its card to 1-1 in the Spikers Turf Season 2 Reinforced Conference.

Jason Canlas and Edan Canlas took charge in the decider as the Phoenix Volley Masters broke loose from a tight duel that featured eighth deadlocks, seizing a 14-9 lead en route to victory.

It was a big bounce-back win for IEM, which dropped its opening day match to defending champion Cignal TV with the high-leaping 5-9 Jason Canlas, coming off as a replacement for the injured Jerome Sarmiento, unleashing a kill into the center court after an off-the-block hit by Champion Supra’s Joven Camaganakan to close out the thrilling match marked by 18 ties.

Three other IEM players turned in double-digit scores with Michael Zamore scoring 12 points, and Edan Canlas and newcomer Daryl Valenzuela chipping in 11 hits each.

The win thus IEM in fourth spot in the six-team field jointly led by Cignal, Open Conference titlist Philippine Air Force and Philippine Army with 1-0 cards.

Champion Surplus, parading seven players from De La Salle University and the core of the disbanded Santa Elena Construction, is at 0-1, followed by 100 PLUS at 0-2.

Camaganakan topscored for Champion Supra with 16 points, while Ace Mandani had 13 markers, and Berlin Paglinawan and Green Spiker Arjay Onia chipped in 10 hits apiece.