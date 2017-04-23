Lady Eagles make Finals

THE fabled Ateneo-De La Salle rivalry goes on in Season 79 as the Lady Eagles thwarted the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws, 25-22, 25-10, 16-25, 26-24, in their Final Four duel in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball tournament in a jampacked Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

It will be the sixth-straight finals showdown between the Lady Eagles and Lady Archers, who advanced following their 25-14, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13 conquest of the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses on Saturday.

Game One of the best-of-three championship series will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday also at the MOA Arena.

The Lady Eagles were a well-oiled wrecking machine in the first two sets but the Lady Tamaraws refused to wilt and willed their way to a fourth set.

Advertisement

Ateneo caught fire for an 11-5 start in the fourth frame, but FEU was a stubborn customer and even took the lead, 21-20, only to yield to a more composed Lady Eagles side.

Michell Morente, a returnee for Ateneo this season, did most of the damage with 16 points, including an amazing defensive game of 15 digs and six receptions.

“Our hard work for this season paid off,” Morente said. “Honestly, it feels great because at least this year, I helped them to reach the Finals and I’m just so proud of everyone in the team.”

Jho Maraguinot and Bea de Leon chipped in 14 and 12 hits, respectively, and setter Jia Morado made 51 excellent with five attacks for Ateneo.

Most Valuable Player candidate Bernadeth Pons delivered 14 points output Remy Palma played out her last match in the league with 12 hits for FEU.

It was not totally a bad day for FEU as its men’s team cracked National University’s (NU) twice-to-beat advantage, 22-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-17, to send their semifinal series to a knockout match on Wednesday.

“The players felt tensed and they were trembling in the first set,” said FEU Head Coach Rey Diaz, who held back tears, while talking to reporters. “We cannot match NU’s height advantage so I told the players not just to play volleyball, we have to play smart volleyball.”

Play smart they did as the Tamaraws wore down the Bulldogs starting from the second set onwards, laboring for every point and agonizing all over their side of the court in defense.

FEU was dominant in the fourth set against a disheartened NU side and led, 24-16, the biggest in the match, before coasting to victory.

Jude Garcia led FEU with 16 points built on 13 attacks, three blocks and 11 digs, while skipper Richard Solis and graduating Greg Dolor chipped in 15 and 14 hits, respectively. Redijohn Paler added 10 points.

Outgoing setter Ronchette Villegas made 44 excellent sets, while libero Rikko Marmeto took care of FEU’s floor defense with 29 receptions and 17 digs.

Bryan Bagunas had 13 points and Madz Gampong and James Natividad added 10 points each for NU.