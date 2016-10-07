Labor leaders to Duterte: Make good on promise to terminate ‘endo’

Some 1,000 labor union leaders rallied at Liwasang Bonifacio and marched toward the central office of the Department of Labor and Employment in Manila on Friday to demand that President Duterte make good on his promise to end contractualization.

The labor union leaders said “no real change” has been felt by workers during the first 100 days of the Duterte administration.

Labor federation IndustriALL Philippines said Filipino workers are still suffering the “serious social consequences” of employment arrangements, which are skewed against them, such as the illegal practice of labor-only contracting.

IndustriALL Philippines released a research conducted in August 2015, wherein the respondents said the practice of resorting to contractualization to deny workers their constitutional right to security of tenure has resulted in serious social consequences to the lives of Filipino workers and their families.





These consequences include below humane family life conditions; a conscious sacrifice on very basic needs, like food, so that the children can be sent to school; willingness to grab any opportunity to earn a little additional income, regardless of work conditions or arrangements; and ignoring illness and health problems to avoid being absent at work and the consequent loss of income.

“These situations are worrisome and needs urgent attention from the government, specifically from President Duterte,” IndustriALL Philippines National Coordinator Ramon Certeza said.

“We call on President Duterte: Deliver the change, now. Stop precarious work, provide regular jobs for all Filipinos, here in the country,” Certeza added.

Labor leaders said Mr. Duterte’s promises to cut contractualization in half by the end of this year and to totally eradicate contractualization by 2017 gave them very high hopes.

“Unfortunately, after 100 days in power no real change to uplift the lives of Filipinos, compelled to work on contractual basis, has been fulfilled by the Duterte administration,” Certeza said.