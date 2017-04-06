Korean-American yields ecstacy tablets

POLICEMEN arrested a Korean-American for alleged drug trafficking during an operation in Pasay City on Wednesday night.

Senior Supt. Graciano Mijares, National Police Drug Enforcement Group acting commander, said the operation was launched on Wednesday at 9:20 p.m., in coordination with the Special Enforcement Service of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Pasay City police.

Mijares said Jun No, alias “Justine”, an American citizen of Korean descent, was arrested at the parking lot in front of the Royal Indian Curry House on Seaside Boulevard in Pasay City.

Seized from Jun No’s possession were 140 ecstasy tablets.

The suspect was charged with violation of Section 5 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Mijares said Jun No has been living in Cebu City for about three years prior to his arrest in Pasay City.

The National Police Drug Enforcement Group is now looking into the possible connection of Jun No with the alleged “Korean mafia” in Cebu City.