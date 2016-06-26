Kobe: It’s ‘Mamba Mentality’

THE Black Mamba has retired from the National Basketball Association (NBA). But not the Mamba Mentality.

Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend who just called it quits in the recently concluded NBA season, arrived in the country on Saturday to spread the mantra that gave him five NBA titles in a career that stretched to 20 years.

The 37-year-old hoop warrior conducted clinics to school children, sports media, select youth from Taguig City and the country’s finest basketball stars on a very busy Saturday just to preach the things that made him very successful in the game.

And Bryant mentioned the Mamba Mentality that’s keeping him to strive for greatness even if he’s no longer playing.

“To sum it up, it means to be in constant quest to try and be the best version of yourself. That’s what the mentality is all about. It is a constant quest to be better today than you were yesterday and be better tomorrow than you were the day before,” Bryant said.

The 18-time NBA All-Start kicked off his day in the tour by sharing his training regimen to some members of the sports media, including this writer, at the Kerry Sports Manila Gym in Shangri-La at the Fort.

The drills prepared were short and were not even half of what Bryant usually do before a game, according to Coach Xavier Nunag, who assisted the one-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

“If you want to do exceptional things, you have to train exceptionally,” Bryant told the sports media prior the workout. “If everyone can do what you do, then it’s not worth doing.”

Bryant likened the mentality in making lasagna, saying, “I make sure that it will be the best lasagna that I can possible make. The attention to the details is very important.”

Visiting the country for the seventh time, Bryant, as expected, was thrilled to be back and said the energy in his Mamba Mentality Tour started when his plane landed on Saturday morning.

“It’s always fun to come here. There’s so much energy that surrounds the game, so much passion that surrounds the game. I enjoy myself every time I come here,” he said.

It was his first encounter with the Filipinos since scoring 60 points in his final NBA game against the Utah Jazz, but Bryant made sure to stay in shape as he continues with his training.

“I’m still working out. It has not changed. It’s important for me to stay in shape.”

Bryant was happy that the new generation of NBA stars, particularly Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, has carried out this mentality.

It can be remembered that Irving hit a huge triple in the Cavs’ 93-89 Game Seven win against Golden State Warriors and the 24-year-old guard attributed that shot to his “Mamba Mentality.”

“It means everything in my career. It means legacy has passed on to the next generation,” said Bryant, who is scheduled to leave on Monday. “No question about it, the league is in great hands.”