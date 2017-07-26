Know more of E.C.A. as a center of international education

Almost 200 students and professionals trooped to Education Centre of Australia’s (ECA) Education Fair 2017 in Bicol. The Bicolandia was the first stop for ECA’s nationwide fair, which was held on July 7 and 8 in the cities of Naga and Legazpi.

Why should we study with ECA?

ECA offers quality education and caters primarily to international students. ECA has campuses in major cities giving you location options where you are most fit. It has strong student support services that oversee student needs from admissions to accommodation and cultural adjustment when you arrive in Australia.

What are the entry requirements?

For vocational education and training (VET) courses, you need to have finished at least second-year college and have a valid English test result. Other requirements would depend on student credentials.

For higher-education courses, you need to have finished at least second-year college from a recognized university/college and a valid English test result with 2.0 grade-point average. Just as with VET, other documents are needed depending on student credentials.

How can I apply and enroll?

You may email us at ecaphilippines@eca.edu.au for a more detailed list. But general requirements are the following: resume, passport, transcript of records, IELTs or PTE results.

Fair attendees were keen to note the value of studying in Australia. Among them are the opportunities for a global career once they get an international degree. Being able to work part-time while studying is also a big plus for most, as it gives them a taste of how working life will be in Australia and, of course, the chance to earn while studying. ECA is bent on reaching to a bigger audience to be able to explain how Filipinos can get an Australian degree.

The second leg of the ECA Education Fair will be in Baguio and La Trinidad, Benguet, on September 1 and 2. Details will be announced on the ECA Facebook page (@ECAGlobalPH).