Kaspersky promises consumer security

Story & photo by Oliver Samson

KASPERSKY Lab ZAO recently launched a solution that the company said it tweaked and promises consumer security in the wake of today’s continuing threats.

The solution offers more ways for securing consumers online and safeguarding their data, Anthony Chua, Kaspersky Lab Southeast Asia territory channel manager for the Philippines and Singapore, said during the launch in Manila on December 13.

Chua said the tweaked software was launched as attacks continue to threaten users.

Over 99 percent of mobile malware are targeting Android, he said adding that some 6 million attacks on Mac devices were detected last year.

Chua pointed out no less than 67 percent of respondents use more than one device in going online at home, at work, on travel and elsewhere.

Some 82 percent of travelers connected to unsecured public Wi-fi networks, he added.

Attacks had also threatened the security of online kids, Chua said.

No less than 63 percent of children could not distinguish true information online from the false, he added.

Some 37 percent of the young users encountered online risks like bullying and inappropriate content, according to Chua.

“We believe that information-technology [IT] security is not only about the effectiveness of a security solution. It is also about the user’s own cyber savviness,” Sylvia Ng, general manager at Kaspersky Lab Southeast Asia, was quoted in a statement as saying. “Cyber-savvy people behave carefully and watchfully online, and they are also ready to apply the latest technological achievements to protect what is most important for them—whether that’s personal information, files, privacy, their devices or peace of mind for their family members.”

Kaspersky Lab claims its solution encrypts data sent and received. The company emphasized the importance of encryption when performing financial operations, authorization on sites, or transferring confidential information, as in these cases traffic interception by a stranger could cause users serious losses.

According to the Kaspersky Lab, every fifth (18 percent) user has fallen victim to cybercriminals when traveling.

“This is not surprising considering the fact that one in five [18 percent] traveler does not take any step to protect themselves online,” Ng said.

“Filipinos are heavy mobile and internet users. Filipinos are also known as one of the most active social media users,” Chua said. “Through social engineering or hacking of the human mind, careless and unaware Filipinos could be easy prey for cybercriminals.”

