Karatedo officials focus on Tokyo

PHILIPPINE karatedo officials have become enthusiastic on the inclusion of the sport on the Tokyo 2020 program and are confident of bagging a medal.

Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) Secretary-General Raymund Lee Reyes told the BusinessMirror that the federation is kicking off in earnest its preparation for Tokyo 2020, where five other sports—skateboarding, sports climbing, surfing, baseball and softball—have also been included.

“Our athletes will compete in as many foreign tournaments possible for them to gain experience. The athletes really got the proper exposure,” Reyes said.

Early prospects for Tokyo include Orencio Jame de los Santos, who defended his title in the International Shotokan Karate Federation World Shoto Cup two months ago in South Africa. He won gold in the 2011 Southeast Asian Games.





Lee said the PKF will embark on its Olympic mission by trying to make a mark in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Southeast Asian Games.

“We feel the pressure because it will be the first time for karate to be included in the Olympics. But we all feel excited because I know that we have one of the best teams in the world,” Reyes added.