It is said that servant leaders are born with integrity. For most people, integrity is learned through the inculcation of this value at home, in school, at work and in any other environment one spends the most time in. As a young Army lieutenant assigned to supervise a checkpoint, I was once instructed to turn a blind eye whenever logging trucks pass by, and in exchange, I was promised a fee much larger than my monthly salary. It was one of those “just between you and me” arrangements where no one would not know, except the one who offered the fee and me. I politely refused. In a matter of days, I was reassigned to another military detachment where trucks carrying illegally cut logs did not pass.

When I was the chairman of the Personnel Selection Board in the Bureau of Immigration (BI), there was a contractual employee who offered me an amount twice my salary as deputy commissioner in exchange for a permanent item. I was told that such arrangements were common in the bureau then. I was aghast by the audacity of the employee to make this offer without really knowing who I am and what I stand for. Of course, that just between you and me offer was flatly rejected. In a matter of days and upon my recommendation, the contract of such employee was terminated on the ground of loss of trust and confidence.

Whenever foreign nationals are faced with deportation, the opportunity to become corrupt and the temptation to receive irregular compensation in the process exponentially increase. As exposed by columnist Ramon Tulfo, BI Deputy Commissioners Al Argosino and Mike Robles allegedly extorted P50 million from Fontana Resort owner Jack Lam in exchange for the release of some Chinese nationals caught working without permits/visas. In explaining his side of the story, Argosino alleged that “it was me and Robles who discovered the only living evidence against Lam that there is payoff in the BI and this payoff continues inside the BI”. Subsequent reports revealed that Argosino and Robles admitted to having received P30 million (already “returned” to the DOJ for safekeeping). Retired PNP General Calima allegedly received P18 million in exchange for the audio recordings of their conversation, and retired PNP General Wally Sombero allegedly received P2 million as the go-between. I guess these were just between you and me arrangements that went awry and exposed to the public. One thing is certain, money changed hands, very irregularly.

Integrity is defined as doing the right thing, especially when nobody is watching. In government, it can get harder to do the right thing when the environment does not encourage you to do so. The values we individually learned and absorbed through the years will dictate what is right or wrong from our own perspective. One might see an act as right, which others see as wrong. In a 1934 poem, Man in the Glass, by Peter Dale Wimbrow, it narrated how powerful people may get all the accolades and praises from others, but the person who is to be pleased is that person you see in the mirror. The poem ends by saying—“You may fool the whole world down the pathway of years; And get pats on the back as you pass; But your final reward will be heartache and tears; If you’ve cheated the man in the glass.” So, whatever is right or wrong by your standards will be based on how the man in the glass looks back at you.

My father (Lt. Gen. Salvador Mison; 36 years in the Army and four years in the Bureau of Customs), my uncle (NBI Director Mariano Mison; six years in the police and 39 years in NBI) and my brother (Lt. Gen. Salvador Mison Jr., 36 years and counting in the Air Force) took great lengths to build their respective service reputations of unquestionable integrity in public service. In a recent publication, Babes Romualdez, a columnist in a major newspaper, wrote that the Jack Lam episode is just the tip of the iceberg and hinted that, in my capacity as commissioner of the BI, I was implicated, connected, or associated with several irregularities involving foreign nationals, like Wu Hao, Wang Bo, Krishna Reddy and Cho Songdae. My reaction to this is to simply to stand my ground and remind myself that I am the son of my father Salvador, the nephew of my Uncle Mariano, and the brother of Salvador Jr. “Relying” on the reputations of my father, uncle and brother as proof of my own integrity does not mean a whole lot for others. After all, pedigree does not guarantee that the scion will be the same as his elders, in the same way, disrepute in the family line does not damn the descendant to the same notoriety. But what I can clearly say is that my own Man in the Glass is my friend. In the same poem of Dale Wimbrow, he said—“He’s the fellow to please—never mind all the rest; For he’s with you, clear to the end; And you’ve passed your most difficult, dangerous test; If the man in the glass is your friend.”

As for those allegedly involved or connected in the Jack Lam extortion or bribery case, I am sure that prior to this incident they managed to conscientiously build their own reputation in the legal profession and in public service. From the way I see it, that just between you and me arrangement was never with Jack Lam; it was between Argosino, Robles, Calima, Sombero and their respective ‘Man in the Glass’. As a lawyer, a former public servant, and an academy graduate, I know how these people are thinking and feeling right now.

For questions and comments, e-mail me at sbmison@gmail.com