J&J launches Global Services site in PHL

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (J&J), a leading consumer, medical and pharmaceutical company in the world, has recently launched its Global Services (GS) site in Parañaque City, the Department of Trade and Industry’s Export Marketing Bureau said.

The site will provide high-quality and cost-effective transactional finance, human resources and Procurement processing and reporting services for total, global J&J community, executed at the global, regional and country levels.

Apart from the global site in the Philippines, J&J also has regional GS sites across the globe—Suzhou in China (Asia Pacific); Prague in Czech Republic (EMEA); Bogota in Columbia (Latin America); and Tampa, Florida, in the US.

The opening of the GS Manila Site is aligned with the strategies for export growth and development laid out in the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) 2015-2017.





The GS Manila Site constitutes interventions on services aligned with the country’s comparative advantage.

DTI-EMB Director Senen Perlada said the PEDP extends a package of support to selected sectors that addresses their vulnerabilities and strengthens their capacity to meet the challenges in the global market.

Shared services centers (SSCs), such as the GS Manila Site, are one of these sectors. Perlada said the Philippines is host to one quarter of all SSCs across the Asean region. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the “main driver of GDP growth was the services sector, which accelerated to 7.9 percent for the first quarter of 2016, from 5.5 percent of last year.”

Perlada said services exports are estimated to increase between 9 percent and 10.3 percent this year and between 9.9 percent and 12 percent in 2017, with growth being driven by the strategies for export growth and development laid out in the PEDP 2015-2017.

Perlada said total exports in 2014 reached $86.9 billion, with goods accounting for 71 percent, or $62.1 billion, while services made up 21 percent at $24.8 billion.

With bolder initiatives and an improved investments-incentives plan, the DTI looks forward to attracting more companies and investors to the country. At present, many have opened their hubs in Manila, reflecting the continued confidence of investors in the rich talent and services pool here.