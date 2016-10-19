Jica ties up with Irri, PhilRice to train agri extension workers

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) said it will develop courses for agriculture extension workers in poor countries together with the International Rice Research Institute (Irri) and the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice).

Jica said in a statement it has inked a new cooperation agreement with Irri and PhilRice for the development of courses for agriculture extension workers.

The training courses will be part of the ongoing Jica-assisted Extension Capacity Development for Rice Food Security in Africa (2016-2019) that aims to strengthen the rice-seed sector in the Coalition for African Rice Development (CARD) member-countries.

The program is now on its second phase and has trained nearly 180 extension agronomists and professionals from Africa.





“Jica is pleased that our partnership with Irri and PhilRice continues to bear fruits as they now share their knowledge and expertise with other regions, like Africa,” Jica Chief Representative Susumu Ito said during the signing ceremony of the project.

Under the agreement, Irri and PhilRice will design, develop and implement training courses for the remaining components of the training program. Participants from the program are expected to learn quality rice-seed production, postharvest handling and quality-rice breeding under the training program.

“The three-party cooperation between Jica, PhilRice and Irri is an important milestone for Irri-Japan partnership, which dates back to 1960,” Irri Director for External Relations Corinta Guerta said.

Jica has been supporting Irri and PhilRice for many decades. Japanese scientists have shared knowledge with Irri experts, while Jica continues to extend development assistance to PhilRice since the 1960s to benefit the Filipino farmers.

The Japanese agency’s grant aid to PhilRice helped establish and upgrade facilities, including research laboratories, gene bank and seed-storage laboratory, and farm mechanization equipment. Through technical cooperation, Jica also dispatched scientists in PhilRice and, likewise, trained Filipino rice scientists in Japan in the 1980s.

This year Jica, along with African heads of state and leaders of international organizations, concluded the sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, where they agreed to further pursue assistance for inclusive development of Africa.

The sub-Saharan African region currently has the highest prevalence of undernourishment in the world, at 23.2 percent, or one in every four people, making agriculture productivity an urgent issue, data from the Food and Agriculture Organization showed.