Japanese group to market more PHL destinations

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

VISITOR arrivals in the Philippines will get a much-needed boost from Japan, as its most influential group of travel agents committed to promote and sell other popular destinations in the country.

In a news statement, the Department of Tourism (DOT) also said it would pursue a new strategy in Japan, which will focus on niche markets, such as female travelers.

More direct flights between the Philippines and several points in Japan are also seen increasing the number of Japanese tourists in the Philippines.





Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said Hiromi Tagawa, chairman of the 532-member Japan Association of Travel Agents (Jata), personally conveyed his group’s expression of support in marketing more Philippine destinations. The Jata was responsible for boosting visitor arrivals in Cebu, a favorite destination among Japanese travelers.

“I came here today hoping to invite your esteemed members to help us get a bigger share of the Japanese market,” she told Tagawa in their meeting on Wednesday. “With your reputation as the oldest and biggest travel association in Japan, you could easily encourage more Japanese tourists to come see the Philippines again.”

She pointed to other “new and emerging destinations”, like Laoag in Ilocos Norte, Siargao in Surigao del Norte, Iloilo, Palawan, Clark in Pampanga and Davao, that Jata members could consider selling to its members’ clients.

She added that the DOT is pursuing a more aggressive Philippine tourism campaign in the Japanese travel market, as it eyes new targets and niche segments, such as the Joshi tabi or Japanese female travelers, among others.

“We hope Japan would rise to become our top source market of tourists from its current spot as the fourth-largest outbound travel. The Philippines has so much more to offer than just our beautiful beaches, as we are also a destination for MICE [meetings, incentives, coventions and exhibitions], diving and ecotourism, shopping, gastronomy, sports and adventure tourism,” Teo said.

Japanese female travelers are usually aged between 20 and 50 years old, and spend their hard-earned income by immersing in a destination’s culture and history, and are attracted to luxurious pampering activities.

Research by the Japan Tourism Marketing Co. indicated that 60 percent of Japanese women often go on holidays after discussions with friends and relatives, as well as travel agencies. But they usually make their own travel decisions, and may travel with their spouses, children, or office colleagues.

Tagawa said he would meet with the group’s members “right away” to discuss plans to promote other Philippine destinations. Citing the availability of direct flights from Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo, the DOT chief expressed confidence that the Philippines’s ranking as a choice destination among Japanese tourists would rise.

As of 2010, the Philippines ranks 17th and 10th among favored destinations by Japanese tourists. Data from the JTB Tourism and Consulting Co. showed the most popular destinations for travel by the Japanese are South Korea, Taiwan, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Guam and Vietnam. From January to August 2016, there were some 11.2 million Japanese outbound travelers.

Teo arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday as part of the official Philippine delegations led by President Duterte on his three-day working visit in Japan.

Last year visitor arrivals from Japan rose by 6.9 percent to 495,662, and accounted for 9.25-percent share of the 5.36 million total arrivals that year. This was slightly lower than its 9.6-percent market share in the 4.83-million total arrivals in 2014.

The DOT said 38 percent of Japanese tourists in the Philippines come to try the country’s food and beverage, while 24 percent of them go shopping, and 19 percent go for recreation.

The same data also show that 56 percent of Japanese visitors are in the Philippines for vacations and holidays, while 14 percent are for business purposes.

The DOT pointed out that 83.80 percent of Japanese visitors travel alone, staying a maximum of four hotel nights.