Japan donates $800,000 for Unicef health, water, sanitation programs in Marawi City

RESPONDING to heightened risks of diarrhea outbreaks and other health hazards among displaced children, families and host communities in Marawi City and surrounding areas, the government of Japan has extended an $800,000 (P4.292-million) grant to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) for a stronger response in health, water, sanitation and hygiene.

Reports of increased incidences of diarrhea, including acute watery diarrhea, drew attention to scaling up sanitation responses, access to clean water and reinforce immunization and nutrition services in areas with large concentrations of displaced families.

“Unicef thanks the government of Japan for the generous support that will enable us to scale up response to the displaced and affected population of Marawi. Access to immunization, nutrition, safe drinking water and clean sanitation is a fundamental human right of the children and families we serve. Impeded access of these life-saving services poses a significant public-health threat and adversely affects the livelihood and safety of women and children to further exacerbate humanitarian crisis and displacement,” Unicef Philippines Representative Lotta Sylwander said upon receiving the grant through the Embassy of Japan in Manila.

“Unicef programs for children draws strength from continued partnership with the government of Japan and the generous and timely response received in reaching Filipino children and communities in need,” Sylwander said.

The armed conflict has resulted in the displacement of 359,680 people (as of July 29), with many of them living in host communities or across the 75 evacuation centers set up to house them. Over 200,000 children have been displaced. Many of those living in host communities are affected by the scarcity of household resources, including food and school supplies, in one of the poorest areas in the country.

“Taking the strong bilateral ties between Japan and the Philippines into consideration, which have been reaffirmed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Duterte on a number of occasions, Japan is extending this humanitarian-grant aid to support the affected population in Mindanao,” the Embassy of Japan said in a statement.

The Marawi crisis is now into its third month and there is no expectation that families will be able to return to their homes soon. Needs have been reported across all humanitarian sectors, but poor sanitation and hygiene is a key concern in heavily congested evacuation centers and host communities with the largest numbers of displaced families.

Unicef’s response in the water and sanitation sector so far includes distribution of 1,751 hygiene kits and 2,166 water kits, and hygiene promotion sessions in four areas of Lanao del Norte, Pantao Ragat, Pantar and Balo-i and Iligan City; and Saguiaran in Lanao del Sur. Unicef also provided water-storage bladders, jerry cans and water-purification tablets to ensure adequate clean water for drinking and general household use to ease sanitation conditions in evacuation centers.

Unicef-supported water and sanitation response has so far benefited nearly 25,000 people. Health response has reached a few thousand children with micronutrient and vitamin A supplements along with 3,000 pregnant and lactating women with iron-folic acid tablets. At least 20 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 79 children with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) were identified and managed. Unicef promoted breastfeeding for hundreds of young children by providing breastfeeding kits and sensitization programs for caregivers.

Unicef has also supported the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur, along with other partners, to construct 198 toilets (both temporary and semi-permanent) and 40 bathing facilities, including laundry areas. Working with partners in the government, schools and non-governmental organizations, Unicef stands ready to assist local government agencies in the delivery of basic services to the affected communities in and around Marawi, including psychosocial support to children; and encourages local organizations to provide similar services to children and families who would need them.