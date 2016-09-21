January-August meat imports reached 418,631.67 MT

By Jasper Emmanuel Y. Arcalas @jearcalas

The country’s meat imports in January to August went up by 12.24 percent to 418,631.67 metric tons (MT) from 372,991.89 MT recorded a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

BAI data showed that lamb imports posted the highest increase among all meat products during the period. The country’s lamb purchases rose by 23.21 percent to 520.09 MT, from 422.12 MT a year ago.

Also recording significant increases were chicken and pork imports, according to BAI data. Purchases of chicken from abroad rose by 17.41 percent to 146,545 MT, from 124,811.23 MT, while pork imports went up by 16.06 percent to 185,197.83 MT





Among all meat products, beef recorded the lowest growth rate at 2.58 percent. Purchases of imported beef in January to August amounted to 59,255.85 MT.

BAI data also showed that buffalo, turkey, duck and goose meat imports declined in the January to August period.

Purchases of imported buffalo meat, or carabeef, declined by 8.38 percent to 25,250.41 MT, from 27,561.60 MT, while turkey imports fell by 34.88 percent to 1,739.42 MT, from last year’s 2,671.22 MT.

Figures from BAI showed that duck meat imports went down by 31.17 percent to 153.01 MT, from 222.29 MT last year, while goose meat imports shrank by 60 percent.

According to BAI, pork imports accounted for nearly half of the meat products purchased from abroad in January to August. Chicken and beef imports accounted for 35 percent and 14.15 percent, respectively.

Meat imports in the January to August period was the highest since 2010, BAI figures showed. Purchases in 2010 during the same period reached 274,166.17 MT; 276,199.04 MT in 2011; 273,375.56 MT in 2012; 304,399.82 MT in 2013; and 351,544.44 MT in 2014.

Local traders are allowed by the government to import meat products under the minimum access volume scheme of the World Trade Organization.