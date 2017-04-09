James Deakin joins FGen Insurance as new endorser

Fortune General (FGen) Insurance, one of the most trusted nonlife-insurance companies in the country today, welcomed automotive journalist and CNN Philippines host James Deakin as its new endorser during the launch of the company’s new campaign, called “FGen4NxtGen”, on Friday, April 7, at the Pahiyas Hall of the Blue Leaf Filipinas in Parañaque City.

Shown in the photo are (from left) Deakin with FGen Insurance Chairman and CEO J. Antonio A. Cabangon Jr., and President and COO Michael F. Rellosa.