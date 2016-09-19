ITU notes ‘improvement’ in Philippines’s ICT infrastructure

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) said the Philippines has improved its ranking in the information and communications technology (ICT) development index in the last five years, climbing eight notches to 98 out of 167 economies in the world.

In the 2015 “Measuring the Information Society Report” posted on ITU’s web site, the Philippines got 4.57 in IDI, or ICT Development Index value, which is a composite index that combines 11 indicators into one benchmark measure that can be used to monitor and compare developments in ICT between countries over time.

South Korea ranked first in the ICT development index, with an IDI value of 8.93 in 2015.

The IDI is an index published by the United Nations ITU based on internationally agreed ICT indicators.





In the Asia and the Pacific region, the Philippines slightly improved in terms of ICT infrastructure, up one notch to rank 15th out of 32 economies. Among the 10-member Asean, the country ranked fifth, the report said.

The IDI 2015 also showed the Philippines improving by nine notches to 108th in the Access Sub-Index, which captures ICT readiness and includes five infrastructure and access indicators, namely, fixed telephone subscriptions, mobile-cellular telephone subscriptions, international Internet bandwidth per Internet user, households with a computer and households with Internet access.

The country is also up by 29 notches from 104 to 79 in the Use Sub-Index, which captures ICT intensity and includes three intensity and usage indicators, such as individuals using the Internet, fixed broadband subscriptions and mobile-broadband subscriptions.

However, the same report also noted the Philippines fell by eight notches to 94 in the Skills Sub-Index, which includes three proxy indicators, such as adult literacy, gross secondary enrollment and gross tertiary enrollment.

The report said 39.69 percent of the 100 million Philippine population are using the Internet, with 20.26 percentage of households having computers and 26.91 percent having Internet access.

Meanwhile, there were 111.22 mobile-cellular telephone subscriptions per 100 inhabitants, according to the report, with 27.97 percent of the figure having active mobile broadband subscriptions and 23.22 with “fixed [wired]-broadband subscriptions.”

Nonetheless, hopes are high that the Philippines will continue to put up a good showing in ICT development, as the ITU report last year noted that levels of ICT access, use and skills continue to improve all around the world.

In the Asia-Pacific region, ITU said middle-income countries, in particular, have shown considerable improvements in their IDI values between 2010 and 2015.

The 2016 report will be released on November 22 at the World Telecommunication/ICT Indicators Symposium (WTIS) 2016 in Gaborone, Botswana.