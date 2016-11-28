Italy’s banks are in a slow-motion crisis, and Europe may pay

By Peter S. Goodman

Victor Massiah has grown weary of talk that the Italian banking system is so threadbare and stuffed with terrible loans that it threatens Europe with another financial crisis.

The mansion that serves as local headquarters for the bank he runs, UBI Banca, one of Italy’s largest lenders, does not feel like a place on the verge of running out of money. An inlaid marble fireplace sits in a conference room beneath wooden beams worthy of a castle. A statue of the Greek goddess Athena stands triumphantly over a staircase.

“As you can see,” he says, sweeping a hand across the scene, “we’re not necessarily bankrupt.”

Among policymakers alert for signs of the next financial disaster, Italy’s mountain of uncollectable bank debt is a subject discussed in tones ordinarily reserved for piles of plutonium. Its banks seem at once too big to fail and eminently capable of doing so, menacing the global economy.

For years, Italian lenders have muddled through, hoping time would cure their afflictions. But Italy’s economy has been terminally weak, not growing at all over a recent 13-year stretch. Bad loans have festered. Good loans have deteriorated.

Italy’s problems are Europe’s problems. Nearly one-fifth of all loans in the Italian banking system are classified as troubled, a toll worth 360 billion euros (nearly $400 billion) at the end of last year, according to the International Monetary Fund. That represents roughly 40 percent of all the bad loans within the countries sharing the euro.

In recent weeks, the world’s focus has shifted to Germany’s largest lender, Deutsche Bank, on fears that it could be forced to seek a rescue. But if Deutsche has become the crisis of the moment, Italy is the perpetual threat that could, at any moment, present the world with an unpleasant surprise potent enough to send legions of officials descending on Rome to try to contain the damage.

The Italian government has sought to spend more money to spur the economy. But European leaders, led by Germany, have enforced rules limiting budget deficits. And Italian banks have held tight to cash and are reluctant to lend, starving an already anemic economy of capital.

All of which leaves Italy and Europe, and to some extent the global economy, with a formidable conundrum. Europe may never regain economic vigor so long as Italy’s banks are a slow-motion emergency. But Italy’s banks cannot get healthy without growth. And Italy’s economy can’t grow without healthy banks.

Massiah has no patience for stories that cast banking as the source of danger. A few irresponsible cases aside, Italy’s lenders are not the cause of trouble, he insisted. Rather, they are the victims of their times.

A recession that lasted seven years wiped out nearly a quarter of Italian industry. The unemployment rate sits above 11 percent. The population is aging, and too few women are working, limiting spending power. Too many Italian businesses are small operations that are especially vulnerable to globalization. Family-run craft and apparel makers have been destroyed by low-cost competition from China. Negative interest rates maintained by the European Central Bank to encourage lending have cut into bank profit margins.

“This is a bank-centric country, and there was a huge crisis,” Massiah said. “When the tide goes out, you don’t see everything nice in the sea.”

‘A Symptom, Not the Cause’

Italy’s banking pain is a symptom of an Italian business style that has traditionally favored relationships and community ties over a dispassionate analysis of the bottom line — a perception the nation is eager to alter. To visit senior Italian officials in their offices decked out like personal versions of the Sistine Chapel is to hear a recitation of complaints that reforms have gone underappreciated. They betray resentment that Italy continues to be caricatured as the reckless debacle at the center of European economic decline.

The comically ineffectual former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi — a fiercely tanned media magnate — has been dispatched to history. At the controls today is the young technocrat Matteo Renzi, who has delivered a spate of politically perilous reforms long sought by solemn-faced officials in Brussels.

Under Renzi’s direction, Italy has made it easier to fire workers. This has somewhat diminished a major disincentive to giving people jobs — the not-irrational fear that problem hires will stick around forever, like grown children tethered to the refrigerator. Italy has also sped up civil processes in its notoriously inefficient courts.

The prime minister is now seeking a constitutional change that would refashion the entire legislative process in an effort to break a logjam in the upper chamber of parliament. He argues it would eliminate obstructions to further pro-growth measures.

Yet in the telling of some economists, the reforms are a sideshow: The trouble lies with the banks. They prop up so-called zombie companies that will never repay their loans, extending just enough credit to keep them current on their debts.

Suggest this to the man in charge of the system, Ignazio Visco, governor of the Bank of Italy, and he recoils as if someone has thrown an offensive object on his elegant silk carpet. The bulk of Italy’s bad debt is backed by collateral, he said. Most of the remainder has a solid chance of turning into collectible debt, provided that economic growth returns.

“It is the result of bad economic conditions, seven years of almost continuous recession,” Visco said. “Banking is a symptom, not the cause.”

Cemeteries of Industry

UBI may be the quintessential large Italian lender.

It was created by combining local cooperative lenders — institutions meant to aid local merchants, not churn out profits for investors. It reflects a spirit of collective undertaking that has made Italy a beloved vacation destination and trusted source for food and fashion.

But such emotional dealings do not generally produce positive results when it comes to managing money.

Since becoming chief executive of UBI in 2008, Massiah has sought to inculcate a modern banking culture. He has been in the socially awkward position of having to honor the sense of community while saying no to people who feel entitled to hear yes.

“We say, ‘Let’s sit,’” he said. “‘Let’s see the business plan. Because if it’s not feasible, we are just making your agony longer.’”

The bad loans on UBI’s books dropped to 8.3 billion euros from 9.3 billion euros at the end of last year.

Yet UBI, too, faces allegations of wrongdoing. Italian prosecutors recently announced they had concluded an investigation finding evidence that Massiah and 38 other bank officials obstructed Italian regulators who had been looking into claims that the company had improperly elected a supervisory board in 2013. Those accused have three weeks to prove that they do not deserve to be charged.

Massiah dismissed the prosecution as the outgrowth of a highly politicized battle for control of the bank following a merger.

He added that he and the board ultimately changed the structure of UBI to ensure transparency. Votes are now apportioned to the size of the investment.

The head of UBI Banca spends hours with his branch managers, counseling them on how to more intently scrutinize balance sheets while delivering bad news. Even when they face a clash between cold numbers and what he calls “the important values of life” — a young couple wanting a mortgage, for example, so they can buy a home and start a family.

“It’s difficult for the people to manage the emotional part of the story,” Massiah said. “The guys that we do have at the branch are human beings and feel bad. It’s terrible to say no, in particular in our culture. In a way, in the Anglo-Saxon culture, there is a more direct way to interact. Our culture is less straight. Our culture is less confrontational.”

© 2016 The New York Times