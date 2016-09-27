Italian out, Serbian in

SERBIAN Moro Branislav has replaced Italian Fabio Menta as head coach of the Foton Tornadoes as they defend their title in the 2016 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix, which opens on October 8 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

“Yes, I’m coaching Foton in the Grand Prix,” Branislav told reporters after the practice session of the PSL Manila team on Tuesday at the Arellano University-Taft Gym.

The BusinessMirror learned that Menta was relieved for steering Foton to a forgettable seventh-place finish in the Asian Volleyball Conference Asian Women’s Club Championship in Biñan City early this month.

Menta announced his exit from the Foton camp on social media over the weekend.





“Saturday the 24th of September 2016, at 4:48 p.m., I have voluntarily presented via Viber my formal resignation from the Head Coaching position at Foton Tornadoes. At midnight of the same day, my resignation was accepted by the Team Owner via e-mail,” Menta said.

Foton management, however, has yet to make an official announcement on Branislav’s appointment.

Branislav is coaching the PSL selection that will see action in the International Volleyball Federation Women’s Club World Championship from October 18 to 23 at the MOA Arena.