IT-BPM sector to employ 1.8 million Filipinos, earn $38.9 billion by 2022

The country’s Information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) sector is expected to rake in $38.9 billion in revenues and employ 1.8 million Filipinos by 2022, according to the latest IT-BPM road map.

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap) disclosed the revenue potential and employment contribution of the booming IT-BPM industry in the next six years during the launch of the industry blueprint on Thursday.

The targets were based on the projected $22 billion in revenues and 1.15 million workers that will be hired by the industry this year. These figures are lower than the $25-billion revenue and 1.3 million jobs expected for 2016 under the previous road map.

“The $39-billion revenue assumption would also mean the country would increase its share of the global IT-BPM sourceable work from the prevailing 12.6 percent to 15.5 percent by 2022,” Ibpap Chairman Dan Sebastian Reyes said.





With an employment target of 1.8 million by 2022, this means that one in every seven new jobs will be in the IT-BPM sector.

The road map, likewise, envisions the industry to move up the value chain, targeting 73 percent of 1.15 million workers in the IT-BPM sector to be in the middle- to high-skilled jobs in the next six years.

The industry’s compounded annual growth rate from 2016 to 2022 is expected to decline to 9.2 percent from 17 percent, but this is only due to the so-called base effect.

“Growth may have slowed, but this is because our base is getting bigger,” said Nitin Bhat, senior vice president for Frost and Sullivan—the knowledge partner of Ibpap in crafting the road map.

Reyes noted that the contact center and business-processing outsourcing subsector will continue to drive revenue growth by 2022 and will contribute $20.4 billion of the total $38.9 billion.

This will be followed by global in-house centers with a $7.6-billion revenue haul by 2022; information technology and outsourcing, $ 5.7 billion; and health-information management, $5 billion. The remainder will come from the nascent animation and game development sector.

Bhat said global growth will also be tempered, with the growth rate seen at 6 percent in the next six years. The global IT-BPM is expected to grow to $249 billion by 2022.

IBPAP identified six cross-cutting areas, where specific programs can be made to reach the revenue and employment goal: technology, human capital development, inclusive growth, country competitiveness, government support, and small and medium enterprises and start-ups.

‘Ignore political noise’

Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) Secretary Rodolfo A. Salalima assured the Philippine business-process outsourcing (BPO) sector which heavily relies on the US market, that the government remains supportive and committed to its growth.

Salalima enjoined Ibpap, the representative business group of the $22-billion IT-BPM sector to “cut through the political noise.”

“The Philippine government thru the DICT will continue with what has been started with regards to the BPO industry. Forget the political noise,” he told various BPO leaders and executives.

“Please do not chastise our country. Please do not chastise our President, who is the representative of our country, in public. If you have concerns with the government, go through the diplomatic means. Do not prejudge our President,” Salalima added.

He told businessmen that President Duterte’s comments to “separate” from the United States economically and militarily, as well as his pronouncement that foreign businesses not happy with him can “pack up their bags” was just an assertion of Philippine sovereignty.

“Freedom from external control, a component of being a state, means external sovereignty. Thus, our President is correct when he stated that we are separating from the US, when in truth, in fact and in law, the Philippines is different and distinct from the US,” Salalima said.

“Consistent with the commitment of President Duterte to the BPO sector, the DICT shall continue to fulfill its duties and maintain our strong collaboration with our BPOs,” he added.

The DICT issued this reaffirmation amid Duterte’s continuing anti-US rhetoric.

Duterte’s distaste for Washington’s perceived meddling in Philippine affairs reached its apex during his state visit to China last week, when he announced his “separation” from the US.

In light of the comments, the IBPAP released a statement last week seeking clarification from Malacañang on the pronouncements. Reyes said they are set to hold a dialogue with Duterte.

The IT-BPM sector, this year is set to contribute $22 billion in export receipts to the economy. US-based clients account for 70 percent of export earnings.