Isuzu PHL reached record sales volume in November

ISUZU Philippines Corp.’s (IPC) sales reached a monthly record high in November, the automaker said on Wednesday.

In a news statement, IPC said it sold 2,572 units last month, registering a 36.7-percent spike, when compared with the company’s total for the same period in 2015.

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (Campi) and the Trucks Manufacturers Association(Campi-TMA) report also put the country’s automotive industry sales for November at 32,966 vehicles, or a 22.2-percent growth over the same month in 2015.

From January to November, Campi and TMA members moved 325,468 units, resulting in a 24.3-percent increase, when compared against the 11-month duration last year. Continuing to lift IPC’s result in November is its flagship model, the Isuzu mu-X sport-utility vehicle, which posted 1,165 deliveries for the month.

The mu-X’s total is significantly more than double that achieved during the same period by the Isuzu Crosswind AUV and Isuzu D-Max pickup combined, which stood at 388 and 346 units, respectively.

The figures put sales of IPC’s light commercial- vehicle segment in November at 1,899 units, a 38.3-percent jump from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, IPC’s light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks (Category III, IV and V), along with buses, delivered a total of 673 units for the month, or 32.5 percent higher than in November 2015.

Isuzu’s N-Series light-duty trucks, which have been the country’s bestselling in its class for more than 14 consecutive years, remained IPC’s commercial-vehicle segment leader with 577 units sold in November—the highest the model has recorded this year.

“Sustained market demand for vehicles that address business requirements continues to push upwards the deliveries of the Isuzu N-Series, as well as that of other Isuzu commercial vehicles. This development can be traced to a robust domestic economy—currently the fastest growing in Southeast Asia—that relies heavily on the efficient movement of goods and services,” IPC President Hajime Koso said in a statement.

From January to November this year, IPC has seen a 20.7-percent spike in sales, with total deliveries of 24,396 units for 2016 versus 20,216 units for the same 11 months in 2015.