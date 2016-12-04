‘ISFs in relocation sites don’t have access to potable water’

OVER 50 percent of all informal-settler families (ISFs) in relocation sites do not have water and electricity, according to the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

Vice President and HUDCC Chairman Maria Leonor G. Robredo recently told reporters that among the utilities, access to potable water is the “most problematic.”

Robredo said residents are often forced to buy expensive water from nearby businesses. This places an additional strain on the finances of the poor.

“There are so many, more than 50 percent. [But] I haven’t visited all the relocation sites so it’s difficult to say,” Robredo said.

“But if I will base it on the sites I have visited and the reports we received, the No. 1 problem is water. There are many relocation sites that do not have potable water,” she added.

Apart from the lack of access to potable water, Robredo said families in relocation sites also struggle to find sources of livelihood.

She said when household families do not find sources of livelihood, they leave the relocation site and go back to Metro Manila and resort to becoming ISFs again.

“These relocation sites failed to solve the housing problem. This is the reason why we want to ensure that we prioritize on-site or in-city relocation,” Robredo said.

Solving the housing problem is a herculean task for HUDCC and the six Key Shelter Agencies (KSAs), many of which did not receive budgets for 2017.

The lack of budget, Robredo admitted, will make it difficult for the HUDCC and the KSAs to solve the housing problem.

While Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno, Robredo said, indicated his support for HUDCC and the KSAs, she is still looking for ways to finance Filipino’s housing needs.

Robredo said HUDCC is open to undertaking private-public partnerships to address the 5.6 million housing backlog.

She said there are successful examples, such as in the Quezon City government. The local government has partnered with real- estate firms, such as Phinma and Ayala.

“We are just talking about how to divide government properties. I think we have to be aggressive about this. We want to resolve the housing backlog,” Robredo said.

Earlier, the National Housing Authority (NHA) stressed the importance of private- sector firms in addressing the relocation woes of ISFs.

In a recent committee hearing at the House of Representatives, NHA Corporate Planning Office Division Manager Visitacion M. Alobba said the authority of the NHA only extends within the relocation site.

During the hearing, concerns regarding the absence of water and electricity in many relocation sites make it difficult for ISFs to transfer and stay in their new homes.

During the hearing, representatives from ISFs stressed the deplorable conditions by which many are forced to live in in these relocation sites.

They said that at times, relocatees, armed with what little they had, were forced to spend for the provision of utilities that they need to survive.

This involves the connection to the electricity and waterlines of distributors, which often entail significant cost.