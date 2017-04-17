Is there an afterlife?  

Major religions teach that life exists after death. How that afterlife is spent—whether in eternal bliss, limbo or damnation—depends on the person’s morality during his lifetime.

Christianity focuses on the resurrection of Jesus Christ. For the early Christians, Jesus Christ’s return from the dead affirmed their belief that a day of judgment will come where God grants eternal life to those among them who lived righteously. These early Christians looked forward to Jesus Christ’s “Second Coming”, as the return to paradise (heaven) for those who followed God’s teachings and the banishment to eternal suffering (hell) for those who did not.

Saint Paul, Christianity’s greatest evangelist, said the afterlife is not necessarily the physical resurrection of a person’s dead body, but something transformative and spiritual. In his first epistle to the Corinthians, he wrote: “Flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God; nor does corruption inherit incorruption…. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed.”

In Judaism, the afterlife is known as Olam Ha-Ba, or, roughly, the “World to Come”. Similar to Christianity, the Jewish Olam Ha-Ba is based on the belief that God will one day pass judgment on people’s souls, and determine those worthy of resurrection and eternal life.

While some scholars say belief in an afterlife clearly underpins Jewish dogma, very little is written in the Torah about it. Among the handful of those passages is Chapter 12 of the Book of Daniel, which says: “Your people shall be delivered, every one whose name shall be found written in the book. And many of those who sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt.”

Islam similarly teaches that when people die, their souls enter into “Akhirah”. This is a period of waiting before the Day of Reckoning, where Allah separates the “good”, who will spend eternity in “paradise”, from the “bad”, who will be thrown into the “hellfire” of unending suffering.

The 99th surah, or chapter of the Koran, teaches that in the Day of Reckoning, the Earth will have a “final earthquake” and “discharge its burdens”. On that day, “the people will depart separated [into categories] to be shown [the result of] their deeds. So whoever does an atom’s weight of good will see it. And whoever does an atom’s weight of evil will see it.”

Buddhism and Hinduism also see the afterlife as a period of judgment. In contrast from their Christian, Jewish and Islamic counterparts, these Asian religions believe in reincarnation, where a soul (atman) is continuously reborn through different physical bodies.

This cycle of birth, death and rebirth is samsara. Buddhism and Hinduism see samsara as an unending process of suffering and a perpetual state of “being disconnected” from the universe. Breaking from this cycle is to attain “nirvana”, achievable only if a soul accumulates enough good karma via good deeds done throughout many reincarnations.

The Bhagavad Gita, among Hinduism’s most sacred texts, said, “For rebirth is full of suffering, knows nothing that abides: free from it now, they attain the all-highest prize.” The Dhammapada, the most widely known collection of Gautama Buddha’s teachings, stated, “Long is the cycle of birth and death to the fool who does not know the true path.…One road leads to wealth; another road leads to nirvana. Let the mendicant, the disciple of Buddha, learn from this and not strive for honor but seek wisdom.”

These religions’ teachings about the afterlife (“eschatology”) are rooted in the existence of a soul—found in every person, but separate from his physical body. The soul is granted eternal rewards or unending punishment, depending on how well a person followed the teachings of his respective religion before dying. Hence, in the eyes of these religions, death should not be feared, so long as a person lives a moral life.

This may explain why a recent Oxford University survey identified a notable relationship between a person’s religiosity and his fear of death. Analyzing 100 relevant scientific articles published between 1961 and 2014, the study found significant correlation between higher levels of religiosity and lower levels of “death anxiety”.

An interesting finding was that out of the 11 articles with data from “nonbelievers”, 10 of them strongly supported the view that, like their religious counterparts, those who didn’t believe in God were not anxious about death.

Recently, the BBC released the results of a survey among British adults, showing that 1 out of 5 self-identified atheists believes in an afterlife. A 2014 Austin Institute for the Study of Family and Culture survey among American adults revealed that up to 32 percent of those who said they were nonbelievers, agnostic or had no religion, believed in life after death. It appears then that the afterlife is a fundamental human concern, shared alike by people of faiths and nonbelievers.