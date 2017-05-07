Is the Philippines losing the faith?

CEBU City—Slowly, almost imperceptibly, the Philippines has gone from a country known for drawing the largest papal Mass crowd in the Church’s history to having a much-admired president who cusses the pope to public applause.

Some people are starting to observe a radical shift, particularly in Christian family and faith life.

“We are a majority Catholic country and we are proud of that, and yet, we see an erosion of faith and values of faith, life and family,” said Dr. Ligaya Acosta, Human Life International (HLI) regional director for Asia-Oceania, during an interview at the sidelines of the recent Human Life International Lay Lay and Life Advocacy Conference.

‘Very aggressive push’

“Of course, we know from the very beginning, we, Filipinos, have the same thinking: we are very pro-life and very pro-family,” she added, noting, however, that times are changing.

“Now, there are many Filipinos who think that abortion is OK. It is so sad that when we watch TV [we see] feminists discussing openly about the need for abortion in the Philippines,” said Acosta, who discussed the topic, “The Threat of Ideological Colonization”.

The medical doctor blamed the “very aggressive push” of “the peddlers of the culture of death” in the form of abortion, divorce, euthanasia, total population control, for the shift in Filipino family values and beliefs about life.

This is apparent even to an outsider, who has been closely following developments in the political and social life of the country.

“In this beautiful country, family life is struggling,” said Fr. Shenan Boquet, HLI president, who discussed about “Evangelium Vitae: Key to Attaining True Freedom in the World”.

Not the same Philippines

Boquet quoted Lipa Archbishop Emeritus Ramon Arguelles as saying, “Don’t be fooled by what you see…. The Philippines is changing before our eyes.”

The priest was quick to link the general health of the country with the spiritual life of the family.

Corrosion, he explained, happens “when we start neglecting the families”.

“This is what we’re starting to see and have seen for many years in the Philippines…so we have to return to what is always true and that is the dignity and sacredness of the individual, the beauty of matrimony and the sacredness of marriage, the beauty of family life and to allow faith to really flow into the family,” Boquet said.

Some 220 participants from all over the country attended the conference, which carried the theme “Defending the Natural Family: Hope of the Dying World”.

‘Church isn’t the building but the people’

Meanwhile, in a homily at the San Roque Cathedral in Caloocan City, Bishop Pablo David reminded the faithful that, although the existence of parishes, chapels, and sanctuaries play a big role in community-building, the people of God play the bigger part.

“The Church isn’t the building, the Church is about the devotees,” the prelate said.

“Even if I do not see lots or structures, whenever I see the people of God active and animated, I declare it as a Church,” he said.

Addressing the Basic Ecclesial Communities (BECs) in his diocese, David appealed for help in building communities and establishing new parishes to address the needs and demands of the people.

“There are currently 27 parishes [in our diocese] serving and catering to more or less 2 million Catholic faithful, we need to further strengthen and build community and parishes,” he said in Filipino.

The prelate also encouraged the lay faithful to heed the call to be “stewards of creation” and to take care of every ministry and group.

“Let us advance the idea of stewardship and be defenders of all our fellow men in schools, churches, ministries and other places in our diocese,” the bishop encouraged the Mass-goers.

David also emphasized the importance of BECs and their roles in building the Church of God.

Nirva’ana Ella Delacruz and Christine Paguirigan/CBCPNews