Is the ‘Ministry of Truth’ coming?

AN issue that has become front-page news in the past months may become a critical problem in 2017, but not in the way you might think.

The term “fake news” was originally coined to describe the content of certain web sites that specialized in satire. But now fake news has become a propaganda tool, especially in politics, because people are unable or unwilling to differentiate truth from fiction.

In Tom Clancy’s 1984 novel—The Hunt for Red October—he describes a Soviet Union stealth technology for submarines. Several members of the US Congress called for an investigation as to why the Soviets had it and not the US. Of course, the breakthrough technology was all from Clancy’s imagination.

The initial problem with this seemingly unending supply of fake news is that it can be globally disseminated within minutes before anyone can verify its veracity.

As Winston Churchill once said, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on”.

Except, American author Mark Twain was credited with saying the exact same thing in 1919, even though he died in 1910. Before that, in 1846, a British magazine—Brownson’s Quarterly Review—labeled the expression as a Chinese proverb.

American founding father Thomas Jefferson was credited in a Washington, D.C., newspaper in 1840 for saying the same thing.

But fake news goes back to the 15th century, when the Catholic Church controlled not only religious dogma but also information on secular events.

The Catholic Bible was copied by hand in monasteries and cost the equivalent of four years’ income. It was the original media cartel as the gatekeeper of what was true and false, and selling copies of the Bible was also a big moneymaker. The local priest was the medieval newsanchor, relaying information that the Church and the government wanted the people to know.

But in 1440 Johannes Gutenberg invented the first printing press. Now, Bibles and books could be sold cheaply to the mass audience. By 1522 excommunicated priest Martin Luther was giving Bibles away in Paris for free. But even Luther was a “gatekeeper,” deciding on which biblical books to include in his Bible printings.

The Church responded exactly the way some people are responding today with “there is fake news everywhere” as its teachings were challenged. The inevitable happened. In January 1535 French King Francis I signed into law the death penalty for using a printing press at all. The justification was—as recorded in preserved legal logs—to “prevent the spread of misinformation and false news”. Sounds familiar?

So now with government approval and encouragement, the king of social media—Facebook—will begin flagging fake news stories. However, a few days ago, Facebook itself was responsible for falsely suggesting that there was an explosion in Bangkok, Thailand. It linked back to the 2015 story about the Erawan Shrine bombing.

The government of Germany is considering a law to fine social-media sites €500,000 for each day the platform does not delete a fake news story.

The danger of government “protecting” the public from fake news is obvious. Look at the rigid government censorship in China. The Chinese government decided it needed to protect its citizens from news of the arbitration decision brought by the Philippines until the proper time.

It is dangerous being so ignorant or so lazy to separate the truth from lies. But much more dangerous is the government deciding what “truth” is.

Government-mandated “fact-checking” is a major first step down the slippery slope of censorship.