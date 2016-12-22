Irving, James lead short-handed Cavs past Bucks 113-102

By Tom Withers / The Associated Press

CLEVELAND—Kyrie Irving didn’t get tired of seeing the Milwaukee Bucks on consecutive days in December.

In fact, he wouldn’t mind playing them a few more times in late April, May or June when it really matters.

“I hope,” he said.

Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, while LeBron James scored 29 as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second game in 24 hours over the young Bucks, 113-102, on Wednesday despite being without two starters.

The National Basketball Association champions were not at full strength, as Kevin Love didn’t dress for the second straight game with a bruised left knee, and JR Smith sat out after breaking his right thumb on Tuesday at Milwaukee. Smith needs surgery, and the Cavs won’t have a timetable on his return until after the operation.

They were barely missed as Cleveland’s two biggest stars more than made up for the absences and the Cavs won for the eighth time in nine games.

After his big performance on Wednesday night, Irving was asked if he sees the Bucks as a contender, a team Cleveland could meet in the playoffs. Milwaukee beat the Cavs, 118-101, on November 29.

“I hope, man. It would be great, four games against them,” Irving said. “I’m fired up to go against them every time now, for real. Ever since they kicked our [butts] in Milwaukee it’s been personal and it’s going to continue to be personal.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Jabari Parker 27 for the Bucks, who took the Cavs to overtime at home on Tuesday but fell behind by 21 in the fourth quarter this time and couldn’t come back.

“They’re the champs,” Milwaukee Coach Jason Kidd said. “They showed that again tonight. They never panic. They’ve seen everything. For a young team like ourselves, we’re going through that. Hopefully, we can learn from our mistakes.”

Tristan Thompson added 15 rebounds for Cleveland.

Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue wanted to rest Irving and James, who played a respective 47 and 45 minutes in Tuesday’s overtime win at Milwaukee.

“He came to me and asked me how I felt. I said great,” James said. “He gave me a little look and I said, ‘I feel great,’ and uh, that was it.”

Like Irving, James sees the Bucks as a team to watch in the future, and a possible challenger to the Cavs in the East. Maybe not this season, but at some point.

“The next several years they could be really, really good,” James said. “For me, I’m ready for whatever matchup. It doesn’t matter if it’s this year, or if it’s several years, I’m going to be ready for it.”

Irving scored 14 in the third quarter, capping the period with a three-point play to put Cleveland ahead by 15.

James made three three-pointers in a span of 1:11 in the second to give Cleveland a 51-35 lead, but Lue, perhaps concerned about overworking his superstar, replaced him with Richard Jefferson.

James had an incredulous look as he ran off the floor and seemed to wonder why Lue would pull him, while on such a shooting tear.

“He was mad,” Lue said.

“I wished he would’ve changed his mind,” James said. “I had made three straight threes. I don’t know. It’s cool, though. We won.”

In New Orleans Russell Westbrook had 42 points and 10 rebounds to lead Oklahoma City, 121-110, over New Orleans.

Alex Abrines scored nine of his 18 points during a pivotal 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter. The surge gave the Thunder a 100-87 lead with 9:18 left, and the Pelicans never got within eight after that.

Enes Kanter finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds for New Orleans. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and 10 assists and Terrence Jones scored 21 for the Pelicans.

John Wall had 23 points and nine assists as Washington rallied past Chicago, 107-97, for its third road victory of the season.

Trey Burke and Marcus Thornton came off the Washington bench to spark a decisive fourth-quarter burst. Chicago closed to 97-93 with less than three minutes left, but Bradley Beal, Marcin Gortat and Wall followed with baskets to seal it.

Beal finished with 21 points, while Gortat had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Burke scored 10.

Jimmy Butler led a balanced Bulls offense with 20 points, while Dwyane Wade added 19 and Rajon Rondo had 10 assists.

Image Credits: AP