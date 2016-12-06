IRR compliance to the Data Privacy Act

The Data Privacy Act’s Implementing Rules and Regulation (IRR) took effect on September 9. This will impact on all transactions, whether you are in the private sector or in the government, given the many compliance requirements including the registration of an organization’s personal data-processing system that must be complied with within one year.

Private and government organizations need to understand the legal obligations and risks under the new privacy-law regime given the mandate of the National Privacy Commission to enforce compliance. To help you on this, the Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) is launches its pioneering seminar entitled, “IRR of the Data Privacy Act”, scheduled on January 6, 2017 at the Edsa Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City. For details and a complete list of best practices seminars, you may log on to www.cgbp.org.

Business owners, the management and employees, including data controllers and processors have to quickly develop a working understanding of the Data Privacy Act, its rules and the Commission’s latest issuances, figure out the parameters of their compliance requirements, and put together an action plan that is clear and achievable, or reassess the one they already have.

This one-day seminar will focus on giving attendees a practical sense of the rules and their impact, what the law says and what it means, as well basic tools to help a corporation understand, from a legal perspective, its personal data flows and risk spots, and establish strategies and procedures to help prepare your organization on the challenges it presents.

This will feature two of the most seasoned practitioners and partners at Sycip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan. Lawyer Rose Marie M. King-Dominguez, the course director and lead lecturer of this program, specializes in media and telecoms, among many others. She advises clients in a variety of industries on privacy and data protection issues, matters involving employee data policies, BYOD, offshore storage, use of data in customer agreements and privacy policies and terms and conditions on sites. The second lecturer will be lawyer Franco Aristotle G. Larcina. His area of expertise includes media, technology and data privacy protection and has spearheaded many initiatives and projects to help companies on these.

Interested participants are encouraged to avail of the early registration savings discount available until December 16 and group discount for three or more participants. Seats are limited and preregistration is required.