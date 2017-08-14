Ironman challenge raises P413-million tourism receipts for PHL

LOCAL tourism stakeholders were estimated to have earned at least $8.1 million (P413 million) in visitor receipts from the recent Cobra Energy Drink Ironman 70.3, one of largest and most competitive triathlon events in the Asia-Pacific region.

In a news conference at the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa, race central for the sports event, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo said: “This event commences 2017 as the banner year for sports tourism in our country. Such events rake in tourism earnings for our people, as well as become excellent participative sports and fitness venue for all, as there are some local and international celebrities who participate. One benefit is that each participant spends about $3,000 [P153,000] and brings in three more companions, as this is a lifestyle activity.”

Teo said the Department of Tourism (DOT) will be cohosting the triathlon event again in 2018, as foreign participants in this year’s competition, held in Cebu on August 6, said they were looking forward to returning to the Philippines, not only to conquer the challenging triathlon competition, but also to enjoy again the Filipino’s unique brand of hospitality.

Over 2,700 triathletes from 52 countries participated in the 10th anniversary of the sports event this year, which was organized by Sunrise Events Inc. in cooperation with the DOT. “Nine years ago, we didn’t even imagine having Ironman 70.3 here in the Philippines, and here we are holding our 10th anniversary in Cebu, in partnership with the DOT,” said Wilfred Steven Uytengsu, Sunrise Events founder and chief executive. Uytengsu is also president and CEO of Alaska Milk Corp.

Teo added that since the Philippines started hosting the Ironman 70.3 challenge in 2003, the event “has branded our country as a crown jewel of sports tourism in Asia. Such events mark the Philippines as a go-to destination for sports tourism in Southeast Asia.”

Australian Tim Reed, who posted his best time (three hours, 15 minutes and seven seconds) in his third straight victory, said, “I’ll definitely be back next year as Cebu is a special place for me.”

Female champion Amelia Watkinson of New Zealand said she was excited to return, not only to compete in Ironman 70.3, but also to meet the local people. “I find people in Cebu very supportive and exciting with the crowd on the side of the streets smiling, waving little colorful banners, marching bands playing, cheering for us, go-go-go,” she added. Watkinson is no stranger to the Philippines having triumphed in last year’s 5150 triathlon in Subic, Zambales.

Runner-up and fan favorite Mauricio Mendez of Mexico said he was amazed at the beautiful sunrise of Mactan. “It is so beautifully spectacular amid one of the tightest races I’ve ever run. I like how the race was professionally put together. I’m happy here in Cebu and will be back.”

Cebu has been hosting the Ironman 70.3 challenge since 2012.

Other major competitors in the Pro elite category include Caroline Steffen (Switzerland) and Filipino-Australian Kim Kilgroe, along with locals champs, such as August Benedicto and Leanne Szeto. Also spotted were celebrity actors and TV personalities, like Matteo Guidicelli, Kim Atienza, Bubbles Paraiso, Dyan Castillejo, Paul Jake Castillo, Ivan Carapiet, Piolo Pascual, Jake Cuenca, Kim Chui, Gerald Anderson, Enchong Dee and Xander Angeles.

The DOT chief invited all participants to return to Cebu for the Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship next year. “The Department of Tourism and its marketing arm, the Tourism Promotions Board, will host the Ironman Asia-Pacific Championship 2018,” Teo announced.

The Ironman triathlon course started in the Mactan Channel off Shangri-La Mactan Resort where the athletes battled it out in a swimming competition (1.9 km). The next challenge was a bike race (90 km), which traversed four cities of Cebu province forming the M-Loop in urban Cebu. Finally, the running portion (21 km) along Punta Engaño had thousands of townsfolk cheering up to the last competitor of the race.

Recognized since 2004 by international tourism and lifestyle publications, such as Conde Nast Traveler and Travel and Leisure Magazine, Cebu’s distinct attractions fit any triathlete’s requirements for a meaningful and memorable travel experience. The province has fine-sand beaches, picturesque islands, appetizing native cuisine, local handicrafts, relaxing spas, diverse shopping venues, an exciting nightlife and topped by the talents and natural warmth of the Cebuanos.