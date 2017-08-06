IronKids gets going in Cebu

THE future triathlon stars took center stage ahead of the sport’s elite as they slugged it out for top honors in various age-group divisions in the Alaska IronKids Triathlon firing on Saturday at the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa in Cebu City.

More than 360 youngsters aged six to 14, led by the Borlain kids, are seeing action in the event divided into four divisions and held as a run-up to the Cobra Energy Drink Ironman 70.3 Championship today.

Tara and Francheska Borlain, who have dominated their respective age divisions in past Alaska IronKids race series, banner the field in the event held to inspire the youth to lead active, positive and healthy lifestyles while helping them develop the values of discipline, hard work and determination.

Focus was on Tara and Wacky Baniqued, the perennial winner in the boys’ side, who are out to cap their dominant reign with another pair of victories in the 13-14 category of the junior version of the Ironman, which also features swimming, biking and running events.

Other events on tap in the event sponsored by Alaska were the 6-8, 9-10 and 11-12 and 13-14 categories with 24 teams, composed of 72 participants, vying in relay competitions.

Triathlon reigning champion Tim Reed and recent Regent 5150 titlist Dimity-Lee Duke supported the participants in the Alaska IronKids, along with the other elite pros who clash in the centerpiece event produced and organized by Sunrise Events Inc. and backed by title sponsor Cobra Energy Drink, presentor Tourism Promotions Board Philippines and Summit Natural Drinking Water, the official hydration partner.

Reed is seeking a record third straight Ironman crown but fellow Aussie Tim Van Berkel, Mauricio Mendez of Mexico, Brent McMahon of Canada, Kiwi Cameron Brown and another Aussie ace Sam Betten, winner of the recent Regent 5150 in Subic, are raring to foil his bid along with Braden Currie, Eddie Rawles and Callum Millward of New Zealand, David Mainwaring, Alexander Polizzi and Luke Bell of Australia, Americans Brad Williams and Iain Alexandridis, Czech Jakub Langhammer, Johan Stofberg of South Africa, Italian Jonathan Ciavatella and Eric Watson of Bahrain.

Duke, on the other hand, faces an uphill battle against Jacqueline Thisleton, Alise Selsmark, Kirra Seidel, Monica Juhart and Kerry Mulholland, Hungarian Anna Eberhardt, New Zealand’s Amelia Watkinson and local bet Kim Kilgroe for the women’s crown in the event supported by Asics, Gatorade, Prudential Guarantee, Philippine Airlines, Globe, Oakley, TYR and Active Network.