IPPs get tax reprieve from Duterte

Good news for independent power producers (IPPs), as President Duterte signed an executive order (EO) on the reduction and condonation of real-property taxes, interests and penalties assessed on the power-generation facilities of IPPs under build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts with government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs).

Under EO 19, signed on April 27, all liabilities for real-property tax, including privileges amassed to the Special Education Fund, on property, machinery and equipment used by the IPPs operating under the BOT scheme for the fiscal years of 2015 and 2016, are “reduced to an amount equivalent to the tax due if computed based on an assessment level of 15 percent of the fair market value of said property, machinery and equipment depreciated at the rate of 2 percent per annum”.

It added, “All interests on such deficiency are also condoned and the concerned IPPs are relieved from payment.”

Should there be any real-property tax payments for 2015 and 2016 made by IPPs in excess of the reduced amount, such excess will only be applied to their real-property tax for the succeeding years.

Section 234 of the Local Government Code of 1991 incentivizes GOCCs engaged in the production and distribution of power a number of exemptions and privileges with respect to real-property tax, such as an assessment level of 10 percent on all its lands, buildings, machineries and other improvements, as well as for pollution control and environment protection.

Such incentives were not given to IPPs operating in local areas, and EO 19 notes that this have threatened enforcement action against the IPPs, including the levy and sale at public auction of the affected properties.

“Since a substantial part of said real-property taxes being charged against the affected IPPs has been contractually assumed by the National Power Corp., the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Managements Corp. and other GOCCs, the payments of such taxes will trigger massive direct liabilities on the part of such GOCCs, thereby threatening their financial stability, the government’s consolidation efforts, the stability of energy prices and, worse, may even trigger cross-defaults significant economic losses across all sector,” EO 19 read.

Under Section 277 of Republic Act 7160, the President can condone or reduce real-property tax and interest for any year, given that it is necessary to keep public interest intact.