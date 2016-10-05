‘Investors ready to pour money on PHL’s power, infra projects’

NATIONAL projects in the Philippines are seen to continue to draw support from both the local and foreign investors, as the new government plans to continue some of the development initiatives undertaken by the previous administration.

“The trends that I see are things [will] continue to get bigger. The need for capital is increasing all the time [not only] for bigger and bigger projects, but also smaller [ones],” Latham & Watkins’s Tokyo office managing partner Joseph Bevash said on Tuesday during their company’s organized forum, dubbed “Sustaining the Philippines’ Momentum: Navigating Transitions and Financing Growth,” at the Shangri-La Hotel at The Fort in Taguig City. He mentioned that international developers and lenders are still interested to join in various development projects in the country, particularly in energy and infrastructure industries.

“I think, increasingly, combinations of Philippine and international participants will be able to sort of optimize the peso-versus-dollar components of the cost side and the revenue side, which will ultimately…benefit…the consumers of power, or whatever [sector],” he noted.

Bevash, however, cautioned that one very significant segment expected to be hanging on the cliff at the end of 2016 is coal, after European commercial banks and developers’ vow not to coal projects in the future.





“[So] coal should not necessarily be a continuing part of the Philippine energy [sector’s] future. But the complexion of those projects [will] change completely. And so you’ll see in the future a no participation by Europeans and Americans,” he bared.

While support from some of the Western countries is nearly coming to an end, Bevash said the country may found more allies from among its Asian neighbors.

“I think you’ll see the very aggressive Korean, Japanese, Chinese participants coming on the side [of the] Philippines developers and lenders,” he said.

Fund sources not only abound from abroad but also domestically given the robust banking and finance system in place.

In fact, according to Energy Development Corp. (EDC) President and COO Richard Tantoco, there has been an “incredible deepening of the local capital markets” over the past few years.

“The debt capacity locally has just grown, and we see that [as] some of the banks are actually raising a billion and a billion-and-a-half US [dollars],” he said. “And we see the tenors and the amounts stretching, which enable us, developers, to match the longer cash flow with the local or domestic financing. We also see some trends in terms of discussing off-take agreements with our customers. Some of them are actually asking for a reduction on the exposure of the foreign exchange. So borrowing investment and using that to fund the project is actually quite helpful from a customer point of view.”

On the infrastructure side, Puno Law Manila Office Partner Elizabeth Loriega pointed out the special “Single Borrower’s Limit” (SBL) for public-private partnership (PPP) projects, which is about to expire on December 28 this year.

“So that gives financing institutions more flexibility in lending [to] PPP projects,” she said.

Loriega, likewise, pointed to the rules of the Philippine Stocks Exchange on the relaxation of initial public offerings (IPOs) for similar undertakings.

These include, but not limited to, relaxing the three-year required track record and operating history under certain conditions, such as the PPP project must be a national project; the PPP should be operational before listing at least 15 remaining years of project effectivity and the cost should at least be P5 billion or about $110 million; the principal shareholders are subject to a one-year lock up period from initial listing day; the secondary offering is also prohibited during the IPO period and it is subject to automatic delisting upon the expiration of the PPP contract; and the mandatory tender offer to PPP company public shareholder prior to desisting.

President Duterte, amid his call for change, believes that the country’s economic growth momentum still needs to be sustained by keeping up some of the vital undertakings of his predecessor.

Former PPC Center Executive Director Andre Palacios said the new administration is looking at the existing pipeline of the PPP projects developed during the term of former President Benigno S. Aquino III.

Even though not all of those projects moved forward, he said, some actually did at a faster pace, like the developments of regional airports and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Another trend he sees is that there’s an enhancement of the program, wherein the current administration is open to answer the proposals, contrary to what the previous government did.

“Also, there is now a program by the local government department, where they are encouraging PPPs at the local level. So selective, continuity and enhancement of the program is additional trend,” he added.

To the credit of the previous leadership, CFP Transaction Advisors Managing Director Solomon Castro, lauded Aquino’s PPP thrust under his daang matuwid initiative. He said that, between 2010 and 2016, there was not even a PPP pipeline when Aquino took over the government from then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“But six years after the past administration, [Aquino] did invest a lot in the project development process. So we have this robust pipeline now. And I think it’s natural for the new team that came in to just look at these projects, look at the list, and make decisions on what will move forward, precisely what will be pushed back, and what will be dropped of the room, plain and simple,” Castro said.

Looking forward, Palacios sees the new government will continue to roll out PPP projects, which will not only be bankrolled by domestic banks.

“I think as the projects grow bigger in size and scale, there will be other sources of financing, like the PSE, offering the listing rules for PPP projects. We’ll also need foreign financing in the end,” he stressed.